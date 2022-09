COAL CITY, Roycann “Rocky” L. Williams, of Coal City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the age of 59. She was born April 7, 1963, the daughter of Royce Smith and Patricia Swisher. Rocky was born in Joliet. She was a graduate of GSW High School, class...

COAL CITY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO