cowboystatedaily.com
Infighting Cuts Into Wyoming GOP Dominance In Raising Money
Wyoming's Democratic and Republican parties are surprisingly competitive when it comes to the money at their disposal entering the homestretch of the general election season. As of Aug. 31, the Democratic Party had $71,613 in its coffers, according to its...
oilcity.news
Governor selects Karl Allred for Wyoming secretary of state
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as Secretary of State. Gordon was required to appoint a new secretary of state after the resignation of Ed Buchanan. Buchanan resigned on Sept. 15 after being appointed as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District. “I have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Governor Gordon Appoints Karl Allred Interim Secretary of State
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as interim secretary of state. Allred replaces Ed Buchanan, who resigned Sept. 15 after being appointed a District Court judge for the 8th Judicial District. State law obliges the governor to choose within...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise
Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
county17.com
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trouble’s A-Bruin: Hunting Would Help Manage Wyoming’s Aggressive Grizzlies, Say Outdoorsmen
Wyoming needs a grizzly bear hunting season to promote human safety and bear conservation. That's the message from Cowboy State outdoorsmen who say responsible hunting of the bruins is good wildlife management. Wyoming Grizzly hunting is two decades overdue, said...
Douglas Budget
Report: Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks No. 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret
CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that's part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
cowboystatedaily.com
Write-In Candidates Seeking To Unseat Incumbents (And Chuck Gray) In Wyoming General Election
In addition to the 20 third-party candidates who will be on general election ballots in November, there also are a number of write-ins vying for offices around Wyoming. Although write-in campaigns typically face an uphill battle by relying on voters to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming's electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republican’s Proposal Would Give Party Authority To Determine Who Can Represent GOP
State GOP committeeman Joey Correnti has drafted a framework for legislation that would drastically change elections and the power of political parties in Wyoming. If adopted by a member or committee of the Wyoming Legislature, the resulting bill would make political...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
Post Register
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
cowboystatedaily.com
Weed Management: Is Wyoming’s Hemp Industry Losing Its Buzz?
Since the Wyoming Legislature cleared the way for hemp farming in the Cowboy State, it appears something may be harshing the fledgling industry's buzz. To grow hemp in Wyoming, a farmer needs a license from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Buffalo Bill Reservoir by Shelly Waidelich of Cody, Wyoming. Shelly writes: " I had to stop on my way to work for this spectacular shot!". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming's famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
