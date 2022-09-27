Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Jamaica result, score: Lionel Messi scores two more goals as unbeaten run reaches 35
Who can stop Lionel Messi and Argentina? Their unbeaten streak has reached 35 matches after a 3-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, as Messi came off the bench to score two goals and send the pro-Argentina crowd home happy. The 35-year-old superstar didn't...
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
NBC Sports
USMNT projected starting lineup vs Saudi Arabia
The USMNT face Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain in their final warm-up game before the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November and there are plenty of question marks around their best starting lineup. Especially at center back and up front. Following the shocking defeat to Japan (where a 2-0...
MLS・
Qatar calls up civilians for mandatory military service to assist at World Cup security checkpoints: report
Qatar, the first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup, has called up hundreds of civilians for mandatory military service in order to man security checkpoints.
Nations League 26/9/22 roundup: Italy qualify for finals; England break scoring duck
Roundup of the action from the Nations League on Monday night, including England vs Germany and Hungary vs Ita
BBC
Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome
Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
UEFA・
msn.com
More questions than answers after U.S. ties Saudi Arabia 0-0 in final World Cup tuneup | Opinion
Once upon a time, American soccer fans were happy just to have their team make the World Cup. Unlike in the rest of world, where the makeup of the national team is as hotly debated as presidential elections, there was little discourse about who was on the U.S. roster or whether the coach had the team prepared.
MLS・
msn.com
USA vs. Saudi Arabia time, TV channel, live stream, lineups and betting odds for final pre-World Cup friendly
In their final match before the 2022 World Cup begins, the United States will look to turn things around in a Tuesday friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain. The USMNT fell 2-0 to Japan in their last outing on Friday and it was a match that exposed several weaknesses for manager Gregg Berhalter and his squad. Most concerning, the Americans struggled to deal with Japan's hounding press, constantly turning the ball over in midfield and failing to progress the ball up the field, leaving the forwards isolated up front.
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique explains Spain gameplan to tire out Portugal before late onslaught
Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday night in Braga, securing top spot in their Nations League group and a place in the final four of the competition next summer. After questions were raised following defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have once again done things the hard way and Luis Enrique looks vindicated.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nervous, mistake-prone USMNT showings vs Saudi Arabia, Japan cast doubt on World Cup prospects
If the 2-0 loss to Japan on Friday was a wakeup call for the USA, than a 0-0 draw with an unheralded Saudi Arabia side was a true red flag. Just days ago, the United States was pressed into mistakes and self-inflicted errors against Japan, torn to shreds on the counter by a well-drilled Samurai Blue side not utilizing any overtly elaborate tactics. On Tuesday, the USMNT looked sluggish and deliberate against a bunkered Saudi Arabia that started out with a high line but quickly retreated.
Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’
The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup. A statement on...
US News and World Report
World Cup Watch: European Giants Showing Flaws Before Qatar
LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe's top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here's how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last...
