ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Jesús Ferreira
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Weston Mckennie
NBC Sports

USMNT projected starting lineup vs Saudi Arabia

The USMNT face Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain in their final warm-up game before the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November and there are plenty of question marks around their best starting lineup. Especially at center back and up front. Following the shocking defeat to Japan (where a 2-0...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Americans
BBC

Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome

Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
UEFA
msn.com

USA vs. Saudi Arabia time, TV channel, live stream, lineups and betting odds for final pre-World Cup friendly

In their final match before the 2022 World Cup begins, the United States will look to turn things around in a Tuesday friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain. The USMNT fell 2-0 to Japan in their last outing on Friday and it was a match that exposed several weaknesses for manager Gregg Berhalter and his squad. Most concerning, the Americans struggled to deal with Japan's hounding press, constantly turning the ball over in midfield and failing to progress the ball up the field, leaving the forwards isolated up front.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
Country
Argentina
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Yardbarker

Luis Enrique explains Spain gameplan to tire out Portugal before late onslaught

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday night in Braga, securing top spot in their Nations League group and a place in the final four of the competition next summer. After questions were raised following defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, Spain have once again done things the hard way and Luis Enrique looks vindicated.
SOCCER
ng-sportingnews.com

Nervous, mistake-prone USMNT showings vs Saudi Arabia, Japan cast doubt on World Cup prospects

If the 2-0 loss to Japan on Friday was a wakeup call for the USA, than a 0-0 draw with an unheralded Saudi Arabia side was a true red flag. Just days ago, the United States was pressed into mistakes and self-inflicted errors against Japan, torn to shreds on the counter by a well-drilled Samurai Blue side not utilizing any overtly elaborate tactics. On Tuesday, the USMNT looked sluggish and deliberate against a bunkered Saudi Arabia that started out with a high line but quickly retreated.
SOCCER
The Independent

Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’

The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup. A statement on...
FIFA
US News and World Report

World Cup Watch: European Giants Showing Flaws Before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe's top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here's how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy