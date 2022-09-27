Jury Returns $15M Wrongful Death Verdict To Family Of 14-Year Old Unlawfully Ejected From State Fair By Sheriff In Tampa Federal Trial. Tampa, FL- A 10-person federal jury in Florida returned a $15 million verdict to the parents of Andrew Joseph III, a 14-year-old student patron of the Florida State Fair, who died after being hit by an SUV while crossing a highway trying to find his ride home. This came after being illegally ejected from the Fair by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies on Student Day at the Fair in 2014.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO