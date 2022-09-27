ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

fox13news.com

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Pinellas County deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral plans for Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed by an illegal immigrant driving a front loader while providing security at a construction site. Funeral services for Deputy Hartwick will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
bostonnews.net

Jury Returns $15M Wrongful Death Verdict

Jury Returns $15M Wrongful Death Verdict To Family Of 14-Year Old Unlawfully Ejected From State Fair By Sheriff In Tampa Federal Trial. Tampa, FL- A 10-person federal jury in Florida returned a $15 million verdict to the parents of Andrew Joseph III, a 14-year-old student patron of the Florida State Fair, who died after being hit by an SUV while crossing a highway trying to find his ride home. This came after being illegally ejected from the Fair by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies on Student Day at the Fair in 2014.
TAMPA, FL
#I 275
Public Safety
995qyk.com

St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting

St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Courtney Campbell Causeway back open after serious moped crash

TAMPA, Fla. — Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are back open after they were shut down due to a serious crash involving a moped, Tampa police said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Few details have been provided, but police said at least one other car was involved in the crash with the moped.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

