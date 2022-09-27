Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Pinellas County deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced funeral plans for Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed by an illegal immigrant driving a front loader while providing security at a construction site. Funeral services for Deputy Hartwick will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October...
Man Found Dead Floating Near Military Memorial In Largo Central Park
LARGO, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was located floating in a body of water around 1:55 pm on Thursday in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park. According to investigators, Largo Police and Largo Fire Rescue removed the body from the water
Arrest Made After Stabbing Near Brooksville Apartment Complex
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing that sent one victim to the hospital as a trauma alert. On Tuesday at around10:42 p.m., a 911 call was received in the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center regarding a stabbing
Fire damages business in Hernando Co. after person leaves stove unattended
A fire heavily damaged a business in Hernando County after a person inside accidentally left a stove unattended, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.
bostonnews.net
Jury Returns $15M Wrongful Death Verdict
Jury Returns $15M Wrongful Death Verdict To Family Of 14-Year Old Unlawfully Ejected From State Fair By Sheriff In Tampa Federal Trial. Tampa, FL- A 10-person federal jury in Florida returned a $15 million verdict to the parents of Andrew Joseph III, a 14-year-old student patron of the Florida State Fair, who died after being hit by an SUV while crossing a highway trying to find his ride home. This came after being illegally ejected from the Fair by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies on Student Day at the Fair in 2014.
St. Petersburg Man, Palm Coast Woman Arrested Ahead Of Hurricane In Stolen Car With Drugs
A 48-year-old St. Petersburg man and a 35-year-old Palm Coast woman are in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after FCSO finds them in a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan with drugs inside. Trevor Lee Groat and Megan Nicole Dougherty both face a felony charge of
Early Morning Commerical Fire In Hernando County Results In Only Minor Damage
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – An early morning commercial fire resulted in minor damage to a business, according to fire officials. At 4:12 a.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported commercial fire in the 15,000 block of Spring Hill Dr. The
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
howafrica.com
Florida Sheriff Found Largely Responsible For Teen’s 2014 Death, Ordered To Pay $15M
Fourteen-year-old Andrew Joseph III was struck and killed by a car while he was trying to cross a highway after Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies ejected him from a state fair. In the wake of his 2014 death, the teen’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Moped rider injured in crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway
A crash is affecting traffic on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Friday morning.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting
St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
City Of Pinellas Park Post Storm -Related Updates
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – All City Offices, Recreation Centers, Brush Site & Library will be opened on Friday, September 30, 2022, and resume normal business operations On Thursday, September 28th, 2022, The City of Pinellas Park opened a vegetation debris drop-off location at 6151 78th
Courtney Campbell Causeway back open after serious moped crash
TAMPA, Fla. — Eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are back open after they were shut down due to a serious crash involving a moped, Tampa police said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Few details have been provided, but police said at least one other car was involved in the crash with the moped.
Three Florida Men Arrested Trying To Steal Traffic Lights
Three Florida men have been arrested after an off-duty detective caught the cutting down traffic lights. According to deputies, on Sunday at 1 a.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s detective was driving home from an off-duty detail when he saw a suspicious van in the area
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
St. Petersburg Initial Damage Assessment And Restoration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg did not appear to have suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian at this time. “We have reports of numerous downed trees and power lines,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department. Push teams will be out to remove debris
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
