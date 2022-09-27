The state’s attorney general warned consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams by con artists who try to take advantage of people affected by Hurricane Ian. Chris Carr said once the governor declared a state of emergency in Georgia through the latter part of October, it invoked the state’s price gouging statute that applies to gas, diesel and other goods and services necessary for a response to and recovery from the hurricane. Carr also warned people to be wary of charity fraud and to consider donating only to charities that are known and trusted.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO