As Georgia Power asks for a 12 percent rate hike, it's likely only the first of several requests
The nearly 12 percent rate increase that Georgia Power is now arguing before the Public Service Commission is only one of four rate increases the utility is expected to request over the next three years, according to a staff lawyer for the PSC. Preston Thomas said during the hearing Tuesday...
State officials warn Georgians to be on the lookout for Ian scams
The state’s attorney general warned consumers to be on the lookout for price gouging and scams by con artists who try to take advantage of people affected by Hurricane Ian. Chris Carr said once the governor declared a state of emergency in Georgia through the latter part of October, it invoked the state’s price gouging statute that applies to gas, diesel and other goods and services necessary for a response to and recovery from the hurricane. Carr also warned people to be wary of charity fraud and to consider donating only to charities that are known and trusted.
Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program
Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
Kemp Outlines Hurricane Ian Preparations
Georgia’s governor says the state is preparing for Hurricane Ian. Speaking at the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) Operations Center, Kemp said emergency teams and backup will be available throughout the state. The state’s Department of Transportation has set all express lanes on I-75 to northbound...
Vote America pulls lawsuit against state
A voting rights group’s lawsuit against Georgia’s controversial 2021 voting law has been voluntarily dismissed after state officials confirmed an online voting tool created by Vote America is legal and valid. The tool is designed to help people obtain absentee ballots. After a prospective voter fills in certain...
Kemp Visits Savannah to Assess Preparations for Ian
Florida may have borne the brunt of Hurricane Ian, but now Georgia is bracing for potential impacts. Coastal Georgia is likely to get tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain. Governor Brian Kemp flew to Savannah to assess preparations as Ian travels north, and expressed slight relief that the center of...
Athens News Matters: Critics of Georgia’s Correction System Say Parole Doesn’t Happen Enough
Most people who go to Georgia prisons go with some hope they will leave, possibly before their sentence is over. That’s because the worst sentences--life without parole or even death --are relatively rare. For everyone else, there is the hope of parole. But critics of Georgia’s correction system say parole doesn’t happen as often as it could or should.
Hurricane Ian Could Pose Problems for Georgia Crops
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) As Hurricane Ian continues on its inexorable path,...
First commuter electric plane takes maiden flight in Washington state
This week, an aircraft maker in Washington state successfully flew the first electric passenger plane. If approved for commercial use, it could be the future of sustainable aviation. The Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse reports. Test pilot Steven Crane emerges from the Alice prototype after a successful maiden flight...
Florida residents brace for Hurricane Ian
Florida residents are bracing themselves for Hurricane Ian to make landfall Wednesday. The powerful storm knocked out Cuba’s power grid Tuesday and is expected to wreak catastrophic damage across west and central Florida. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jeff George, director of the Florida Public Radio Emergency...
Crime is in the spotlight in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is in a tight race against Democrat Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin. Rising crime has become a major issue in the campaign for both parties. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes...
Ian Crosses Florida, Expected to Turn Back Towards South Carolina Coast
Tropical Storm Ian continues its march into the Atlantic, before it is expected to turn northwest towards the South Carolina coast. By the time Ian makes landfall again, sometime tomorrow and likely on the South Carolina coast, it will probably be Hurricane Ian again, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.
Ian turns mostly northward and heads for Carolinas
Hurricane Ian has veered mostly north and is expected to make landfall on the South Carolina coast later today. The storm’s impacts are likely to be felt primarily in the Carolinas. Locally, a wind advisory remains in effect until 8:00 PM, and the National Weather Service predicts partly sunny...
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall as a Category 4 Storm
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. Forecasters say storm surges between 12 to 18 feet are expected. Jamie Rhome, Acting Director of the National Hurricane Center says while not as extreme, both coastal Georgia and South Carolina should also brace for impact.
How midterm elections are playing out in Ohio and Arizona
Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Scott Tong speak with Ohio-based political strategist Yvette Simpson and Arizona-based political strategist Lorna Romero Ferguson about the state of play in midterm elections in their states, and nationally. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
