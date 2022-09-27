Read full article on original website
Jasper Football Boosters announce winners of Homecoming Mum & Garter
Jasper Football Boosters President Angie Lackey on Thursday announced the winners of a drawing to win a Homecoming Mum & Garter. Lackey said the winner of the mum was Barbara Birdlong, and the winner of the garter was Christasia Collins. Lackey said that she will attempt to contact the winners,...
12newsnow.com
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller gets reception over the WO-S coverage to take it to the house in the Play of the Week for week 5
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week's play of the week goes to Silsbee High School's Dre'lon Miller. The week five game of the week featured West Orange-Stark High School at Silsbee High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m.
kjas.com
Bonfire burned bright to light up the night
The 2022 Jasper High School Homecoming Bonfire lit up the night on Thursday as current and former students gathered. KJAS photographer Ricky Moon captured images of Bonfire, as well as the preceding events of the Senior Parade and the Community Pep Rally.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
Long John Silvers in Lufkin, Texas is Long Gone
When I heard the rumors earlier this week, I was hoping they were just fishcious rumors, and the posts I saw on social media were just a lot of carp. But, unfortunately, it's ofishal. Long John Silver's in Lufkin is Long Gone. I drove by their location on Timberland Drive...
kjas.com
JHS Band Breakfast Fundraiser at Elijah’s on Fri, Sep 30th
The Jasper High School Band Boosters will be holding a Breakfast Fundraiser on Friday, September 30th from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the original Elijah’s Café on Highway 190 West in Jasper. Organizers say the purpose of the event is to raise funds for the band to...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
kjas.com
Ida Mae Bennett Carter
Ida Mae Bennett Carter, age 67, native and resident of Newton, Texas, transitioned on September 28, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Graveside Services will be Saturday,...
kjas.com
Harold Scott
Harold Scott, age 72, native of Beaumont, TX, and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on September 26, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Moore Chapel CME Church, 991 S Bowie St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at Noon prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in the Oak Hill Community, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
Rhonda Elaine Pina
Rhonda Elaine Pina, 54 of Kirbyville passed away Tuesday September 27, 2022 at Christus St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Trout Creek Baptist Church with cremation to follow. Born July 24, 1968 to Pete Perez and Annie (Posey) in Dallas,...
PHOTOS: It Was Hot, But We Had a Blast at the Diboll Day Parade
I've been a master of ceremonies for many parades in East Texas over the past 30+ years. I drove a station vehicle in numerous area parades as well. I even had the honor to be Grand Marshal at the Dogwood Festival Parade in Woodville over a decade ago...it actually snowed on me as I was waving at the crowd.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 29th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 09/22/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 29th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 09/22/22) Jasper – 7 (Was 15 on 09/22/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 3 on 09/22/22) Buna – 1 (Was 3 on 09/22/22)
12newsnow.com
Lumberton offensive lineman adapts to playing football with one arm
LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton football’s offensive line may appear like a typical high school football line from the stands, but if you look closely you’ll find number 70 Tristan Johnson. “Whenever I was little, in like the sixth grade, I want to play football, but I was...
East Texas News
Enjoying new sport at Leggett
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Leggett volleyball lost in straight sets Tuesday to Spurger 25-4, 25-9 and 25-5 at Dudley Dickens Gymnasium. Leggett was able to compete in the second set, and the third set was a one-point game until...
kjas.com
Lee Roy Wilson
Lee Roy Wilson, 92 of Orange passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 2 pm Friday, September 30, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Trout Creek Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 pm prior to service. Born July...
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
57-Year-Old Gregory Anthony Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County,TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant, a motorcycle accident occurred in Jasper County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 105 in front of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kjas.com
Equipment fire turned into a woods fire
What began as a piece of work equipment on fire late Friday afternoon turned into a woods fire. The Tri-Community Fire Department was dispatched out shortly before 5:00 to Highway 96 about 6 miles south of Jasper and soon called for assistance from the Roganville Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service.
