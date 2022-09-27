Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
YWCA Greater Lafayette lights up Riehle Plaza
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The YWCA Greater Lafayette kicked off an important month. October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The YWCA held its annual Light Up Riehle Plaza event in downtown Lafayette to kick it off. The event aims to increase awareness about the issues impacting many people in the Greater Lafayette Area.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $3.53 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
WLFI.com
Crawfordsville to overhaul park thanks to anonymous donor
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI)— The City of Crawfordsville announced plans to renovate the Frances Wooden Northside Park on Wednesday. The renovation will be funded by the city and an anonymous donor. That same donor gave funds that went toward renovations at Kathy Steele Park, which was dedicated last year. They saw how successful that project was and wanted to do it again.
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
WLFI.com
WLCSC ranked highly among Hoosier school corporations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Community School Corporation is being recognized as a top school across the Hoosier state, as well as the nation. The rankings come from the website called, "Niche". Niche ranks school corporations across the country based on multiple categories. The website ranks WLCSC...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
WLFI.com
Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Hundreds of students gathered on the steps of Purdue University's administration building Friday evening. The group is demanding two university officials resign after a recent court ruling. The protest also included a march across campus. It all comes after a federal ruling last Friday.
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
WLFI.com
Logansport utility crew helping with Hurricane Ian aftermath
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – A group from Logansport is making the trip to Florida to lend a hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Four linemen from Logansport Utilities will be helping restore power for residents and businesses in the state. The team is joining other linemen from across Indiana, including crews from Rensselaer and Lebanon.
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
WLFI.com
Two retired LPD officers named in Oath Keepers data leak
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two retired Lafayette Police Department officers are named in a recent leak of Oath Keepers emails and membership logs. Distributed Denial of Secrets — a non-profit "devoted to enabling the free transmission of data in the public interest," according to the group's website — recently leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the Oath Keepers.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Fox 59
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
WLFI.com
Missing Lafayette teen back home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled. News 18 reached...
WLFI.com
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
WLFI.com
Former Lafayette resident riding out Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WLFI) — A former Lafayette resident is sharing his experience as he prepares to hunker down during Hurricane Ian. Stanley Knight once worked for the city of Lafayette, and has lived in Cape Coral, FL for the last seven years. He lives a city block within...
