William Stockhaus
ELWOOD—William “Bill” Axel Stockhaus, 90, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at his residence in Elwood surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 9, 1932 in Chicago, he was the son of Axel William and Christina (Andersen) Stockhaus. Bill was raised and educated in Chicago and graduated from high school in 1950. On June 27, 1953 he married Lois Rae Hoag at Messiah Lutheran Church in Chicago and together they cherished 64 years until her passing on April 2, 2018. He and his wife moved to Chicago, and in 1969 moved to Homer Township in Lockport before relocating to Rodgers, AR and finally settling in Elwood. Bill proudly worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years until his retirement on July 1, 1991. During Bill's time in Arkansas he was an active member of the Beaver Lake Yacht Club and the Adopt a Road Foundation. Both he and Lois enjoyed ushering at the Arkansas Razorback games, as well as playing golf on Friday nights with Willow Run Golf League.
Edward Mabe
BRAIDWOOD—Edward Thomas Mabe, 93, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at his home. Born July 29, 1929 in Seaboard, VA, he was the son of Terry Tilden and Nannie Elizabeth (nee Keen) Mabe. Before joining the military Edward worked as a coal miner and then enlisted into the United States Army in which he served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the United Auto Workers Union as a Journeyman Pipefitter, previously working for Body by Fisher in Willow Springs, IL. Faith was an important element in Edward's life. He dedicated his time within the church either as a Deacon or volunteering where needed. He was one of the founding members of the Missionary Baptist Church in Lockport and was a current member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Braidwood.
The best touchdown of the night was for the opposition
The fresh-soph Wildcats scored eight touchdowns Friday night but the most memorable one of the game was one scored by Herscher. It came late during a 53-12 victory for Wilmington when both sides of the field agreed to give the ball to Hayden “Buck” Buckner. Buck is a...
