Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson author publishes first book
In the quiet, insulated early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin native Gary Hines was feeling restless. His wife, Jean, suggested that he sit down and write some stories from his life. to share with their daughters. Nearly three years later, that small collection of stories has blossomed into a...
Hudson Star-Observer
United Way celebrates 1,200 mental health first aiders trained in St. Croix Valley region
Community impact director and mental health first aid facilitator Alyson Sauter said in a press release, "During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and year-round, UWSCV aims to decrease stigma and increase mental health literacy through mental health first aid training.”. This month, United Way St. Croix Valley celebrated training its 1,200th...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Beautiful house with cabin feel for sale in River Falls
As you enter the tree-covered driveway you'll see the home was strategically located for privacy and seclusion with east views remaining. Sit on the porch, there's a pond out front too. The primary bedroom is on the upper level, complete with a loft and private bathroom. The home has a...
Hudson Star-Observer
Foundation raises more than $24,000 to combat food insecurity
There are moments, made even more inspiring and moving by the divisive times we live in, that remind us how powerful and meaningful and important generosity is. Last Tuesday night, Sept. 20, was one of those moments. In just a matter of 15, maybe 20 minutes, a room full of...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson gym owner raises money for Parkinson’s
It is nearly impossible to count on one hand the number of ways Eric Tostrud has been working to support people with Parkinson's and research for a cure. He has a photo from the exact moment he came up with the idea for Peloton 4 Parkinson's, an annual, all-day stationary bike riding event that raises funds for local people with Parkinson’s.
Hudson Star-Observer
Alms’ last council meeting is Oct. 3
After seven years representing District 2 on the Hudson Common Council, Bill Alms will step down. Over the last few years, Alms’ 16-year-old son Everett has been losing his vision due to a rare syndrome identified when he was a child. Despite knowing it was coming, “it’s a lot...
Hudson Star-Observer
Melinda Engesether
Jan. 22, 1982 - Sept. 26, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Melinda Engesether, 40, Hudson, Wis., died Monday, Sept. 26, in M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital. A celebration of life is pending. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson.
Hudson Star-Observer
Bethel pastor retiring after 10 years
On Sept. 30, Pastor John Lestock will conclude his decades of ministry and 10 years at Bethel Lutheran Church of Hudson. Lestock came to Bethel with a wealth of knowledge from previous work in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Owatonna, Minnesota; and with Christian organizations like Young Life. “I’ve just loved...
Check Out This Nauseating Find At Popular Minneapolis Uptown Restaurant!
Walking along storefronts can be fun. You get to look inside at the store/restaurant, you can judge maybe how busy it is, or isn't, and sometimes there is something on display in the window that might make you stop in, or as in the case of this video, it has the opposite affect. A Minneapolis woman recently shared a video of a RAT inside an Uptown restaurant, walking in and through food that appears to be covered for use later! ISH!
mspmag.com
Now Open: Nova in Hudson, WI
Brett Splinter has a bar. In Wisconsin. For some in the hospitality industry, that's good enough. I don't have to say another thing other than: where. Splinter has revived the old Nova Wine Bar across the river in Hudson, relaunched simply as Nova. If Splinter's name only sounds vaguely familiar...
Hudson Star-Observer
Allan J. Conway
Allan J. Conway, age 62, of Lakeland MN, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. He was born August 10, 1960, to parents Lawrence and Elizabeth Conway and graduated from Naperville High School in Illinois. The family then moved to New Richmond, Wisconsin, where Allan worked with his father at the family’s concrete business. During this time, Allan developed a passion for all things mechanical and a self-reliance that would benefit his friends and family throughout his life. A born problem solver and Star Trek nerd of cosmic proportions, Allan received degrees in computer science from Brown Institute of Technology and mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. Throughout his career, Allan worked at various engineering firms, with his final position being at Nexen Group Inc. in Vadnais Heights, MN.
Hudson Star-Observer
Westfields nurse honored with statewide award
The director of oncology/infusion therapy services at Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond has been named 2022 Nurse Leader of the Year by a nursing organization. Lisa Johnson-Bleskey, RN, received the award from the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders recently in Pewaukee. The award honors nurses who demonstrate creativity...
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard
A concept plan for the redevelopment of the former Youngblood Lumber Company site in Northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Solhem Companies / city of Minneapolis. A seven-story apartment building and a new brewery and taproom are proposed to transform the former Youngblood Lumber Company property in northeast Minneapolis. Solhem Companies is...
Hudson Star-Observer
Thomas D. McCormick
Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident on Highway 3; ‘Aging in Place’ education will be offered; All Saints Church offering workshop to help become more involved
A Northfeld man died yesterday morning after suffering injuries when his car collided with a utility truck at the Intersection of. Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 9:50 yesterday morning, 83-year-old Gerald Maas was driving his car West on Honeylocust Drive, when he collided with the truck, which was moving North on Highway 3. Maas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge's iconic riverside property in Northeast Minneapolis is on the market for $6 million. "Psycho Suzi's will stay open and keep creating magical mayhem until a sale occurs...and hopefully beyond," owner Leslie Bock, who said she is retiring, wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
