Allan J. Conway, age 62, of Lakeland MN, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. He was born August 10, 1960, to parents Lawrence and Elizabeth Conway and graduated from Naperville High School in Illinois. The family then moved to New Richmond, Wisconsin, where Allan worked with his father at the family’s concrete business. During this time, Allan developed a passion for all things mechanical and a self-reliance that would benefit his friends and family throughout his life. A born problem solver and Star Trek nerd of cosmic proportions, Allan received degrees in computer science from Brown Institute of Technology and mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. Throughout his career, Allan worked at various engineering firms, with his final position being at Nexen Group Inc. in Vadnais Heights, MN.

LAKELAND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO