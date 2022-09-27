Scranton: Homecoming is a celebration of us, our place and what we’ve accomplished

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO