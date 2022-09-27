Scranton: Homecoming is a celebration of us, our place and what we’ve accomplished

Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Craig Daily Press
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Craig Daily Press
Health column: Signs, symptoms and treatment for Parkinson’s disease
It may start with a slight tremor, a change in handwriting or trouble smelling certain foods. Parkinson’s disease, which affects about 1% of Americans over 60 years of age, is a chronic disease that impacts movement, often causing tremors, slow movements and stiffness. The condition is progressive, which means it can worsen over time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc11news.com
Craig police officer’s truck hit during traffic stop
CRAIG, Colo. (KKCO) - A Craig police officer was making a routine traffic stop on Highway 40, just east of 1st Street in Craig, when an SUV slammed into the rear of their patrol truck. According to a press release from the Craig Police Department, the officer was speaking with...
Craig Daily Press
Bulldog bench gives big boost in homecoming volleyball win over Aspen
It was a happy homecoming for the Lady Bulldogs as they dug themselves out of a hole Tuesday night in a 3-2 victory over the Aspen Skiers. With a roster that’s been shifting week after week, Moffat County volleyball’s season has been unpredictable to say the least. However,...
Comments / 0