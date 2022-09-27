Read full article on original website
WIBW
Middle school project celebrates local Hispanic role models for Hispanic Heritage Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Robinson Middle School created a school project to celebrate heroes and role models who are Hispanic. A Robinson Middle School class started a project that focuses on the life of the student’s selected hero. Each student wrote about a hero they admire, created a poster board, and presented their report at the “Breakfast with Heroes” event.
WIBW
World-renowned K-State professors honored for advancements in their fields
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two world-renowned professors at K-State have been honored for the advancements they have made in their fields. Kansas State University says internationally recognized professor of entimology Yoonseong Park and university distinguished professor and head of anatomy and physiology Hans Coetzee have been honored with the 2022-2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Distinguished Graduate Faculty Award.
WIBW
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Capital City’s population is becoming younger and more diverse. The Greater Topeka Partnership says the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 data on Sept. 15 which shows that the population of Shawnee Co. has increased by 1,389 residents since 2019. This is the fastest the population has grown in a decade.
WIBW
Washburn sends Dr. Farley off into retirement with celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Marching Blues Band gave quite the farewell for Dr. Jerry Farley on Friday. The marching band came together for a bombastic goodbye to the university’s longest-serving president. Dr. Farley’s retirement is effective Friday, September 30th, though he’s sticking around the school for another...
WIBW
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
WIBW
Topeka man to ride ultramarathon to raise funds for children with cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka businessman will ride an ultramarathon to raise money for two local children with cancer. Eric Nordgren, a Topeka businessman says that for the 17th year in a row, he will ride an ultramarathon bile ride to raise money for local pediatric cancer patients. He said the 2022 ride will pass through 12 counties, cap 17,000 miles and recognize its 17th year.
WIBW
Four KU programs receive $8+ million grants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four educational programs at the University of Kansas have been granted more than $8 million to continue serving first-generation and low-income students. The University of Kansas says the Center of Educational Opportunity Programs recently secured more than $8 million in funds from the U.S. Department of...
WIBW
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
WIBW
New attorneys to take oaths at Topeka Performing Arts Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys will swear their oaths to practice in the Sunflower State a the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Kansas Courts says those who successfully passed the Kansas Bar Exam will be sworn in as attorneys in the Sunflower State at an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will take place in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 SE 8th Ave.
WIBW
Life Care Center in Burlington welcomes new executive director
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Life Care Center in Burlington has welcomed a new executive director to its helm. On Sept. 1, Life Care Center of Burlington says it hired Elizabeth Stockebrand as its new executive director. She previously served as executive director for the facility from 2018 to early 2021.
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Leavenworth Selected as Regional Site for Veterans Day 2022
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Veterans Day National Committee has selected Leavenworth as a regional site for celebrating the holiday. The Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “With its rich history of celebrating Veterans Day dating back to the holiday’s roots,...
7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
WIBW
Topeka organizations granted $219K to help victims of crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four organizations that help victims of crime in Topeka have been granted more than $219,000. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that four organizations in the Capital City have been awarded more than $219,000 in grants for services for victims of crime. He said the grants were awarded as follows:
WIBW
Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s services have ranked similarly to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in a new hospital review model. Stormont Vail Health says Becker’s Hospital Review reported a new benchmark model which provides a comparison of hospitals in the U.S. similar to the nation’s top 10.
KVOE
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia’s Fanestil Meats west campus, taken to Newman Regional Health afterward
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after being electrocuted in west Emporia on Thursday. The incident happened inside Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News a construction worker fell off a ladder after being electrocuted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says the man was shocked, walked to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Further details are pending.
WIBW
Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are open for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. The vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
WIBW
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
