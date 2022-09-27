ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sos#Iphone Users#Tech#Smart Phone#Ios
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy