Columbia Missourian
Deaths underscore health challenges for the unhoused in Columbia
In the first two weeks of September, the CoMo Mobile Aid Collective was shocked by the deaths of three people they served among the unhoused in Columbia. The group posted remembrances on social media for B, Donnie and Kirby between Sept. 5 and 13. Community members responded with comments of condolences, memories and reflections on how Columbia should do more to care for people experiencing homelessness.
Columbia Missourian
50 years of personal growth is greater than education policy change
This semester is the 50th anniversary of my undergraduate senior seminar in 1972 when I wrote my best research paper. It shaped my academic career choices and is still, unfortunately, relevant today. My research paper was for a Regional and Urban Economics class at the University of Dayton, a so-called...
Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
Columbia Missourian
Alpaca wool becomes useful felted items at this Columbia business
It took starting a business together for four friends to figure out where they fit in the picture. Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown started Heartfelt Alpaca Creations as a collaborative effort, unaware of each other’s skill sets. Now, Licklider said, each of the women has found her niche.
Columbia Missourian
Helen Osman appointed by Pope Francis as a consultant to the Vatican
Helen Osman, communications director at the Diocese of Jefferson City, has been appointed by Pope Francis to a five-year term as a consultant to the Vatican’s Dicastery for communications, according to a news release from the diocese. Osman will serve as one of the advisors to the Vatican on...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Red Cross responders to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief
A pair of American Red Cross disaster responders from Columbia will depart in an emergency response vehicle Friday to join Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. Additional volunteers from Jefferson City, St. Louis and Little Rock, Arkansas, are heading to Florida in three ERVs on Thursday, according to Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
kjluradio.com
Former LU student sentenced to probation for incident involving a gun
A former Lincoln University student facing charges for a disturbance with a handgun pleads guilty. D’Andre Nutall, of St. Louis, pleaded down to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on both counts. Nutall and Malik McGhee-Polson, of Kansas City,...
Columbia Missourian
Utility rate increases likely will be the next cost of living punch in the gut
The cost of living is on everyone’s mind, with the prices for groceries, car repairs, etc., rising. Even other life essentials that seem to be remaining pretty stable for now are building up pressure in the background and could unleash further cost of living increases to the likes of me and you, dear reader.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Columbia Missourian
Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022
Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
kjluradio.com
North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia
Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri injury report against Georgia: Bailey out, Burden questionable
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz noted Tuesday that freshman wide receiver Luther Burden and senior linebacker Chad Bailey would be questionable to play Saturday against Georgia. And while Burden remained questionable, Bailey’s status was changed to out. The linebacker suffered an injury against Auburn and was later spotted on the sideline in street clothes and with his left arm in a sling.
Columbia Missourian
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU
Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
kttn.com
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
