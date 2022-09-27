Read full article on original website
farmforum.net
Rapid City's billion-dollar beef plant deal may be falling through as company eyes other states
From cattlemen to council members, South Dakotans from many walks of life have watched as Western Legacy Development Corporation courted Rapid City officials with talks of building the nation's single-largest beef processing plant in their town. However, Rapid City officials told Farm Forum Wednesday plans to build a $1.1 billion...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
Black Hills Pioneer
Cheyenne Crossing will rebuild!
SPEARFISH CANYON — “Closed by fire. Open by desire, ASAP.”. That’s the new motto at the Cheyenne Crossing, as owner Dave Brueckner and his partner Dennis Yungwirth make plans to rebuild. Soon, Brueckner said there will be a banner emblazoned with those words flying high above the restaurant, to let the public know they are moving forward to rebuild their future.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
newscenter1.tv
Tips for navigating the annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up
CUSTER, S.D.– With the buffalo all set up in the southeastern corner of the park and tents going up for food and vendor booths, Custer State Park is just about ready for the 57th annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up. While only becoming a popular event among visitors within the last 20 to 30 years, thousands are expected to visit the park for what is considered one of their largest events of the year.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend
The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
Progressive Rail Roading
Two South Dakota short-line projects land federal grants
Two short-line improvement projects in South Dakota will receive Special Transportation Circumstances (STC) grants from the Federal Railroad Administration, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced yesterday. The department had proposed the projects, which upon completion will increase safety and efficiency for freight-rail service across the state, department officials said...
drgnews.com
Custer State Park to host annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival this weekend
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks will host the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup and 29th annual Arts Festival in Custer State Park this week. The Buffalo Roundup begins at 9:30 a.m. MDT on Friday, Sept. 30. The Arts Festival will run from Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 1.
newscenter1.tv
Seven things to know about repairs for the Rapid City downtown parking garage
During the meeting, business owners shared their questions and concerns with city officials. Here are a few things to know about the repairs for the parking structure:. The repairs are on the mechanical, structural and electrical systems of the parking garage including the stair wells. “We’ve had essentially water moisture...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department gets a new truck!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new fire truck was delivered to RCFD Station 6 back in August. On Thursday, September 29, a ceremony and blessing were done, welcoming Truck 6 to the station. After the blessing by the Fire Chaplin, there was the traditional push-in ceremony. The push-in ceremony...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: September 25-30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at how the Journey Museum became what it is today
The Journey Museum officially opened May 18, 1997, but the museum itself was part of a Cultural Steering Committee a. few years before around 1993. However, the Journey Museum was originally going to be called The Spirit of the Black Hills Museum based on what the Cultural Steering Committee had recommended.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just nine months ago, Governor Kristi Noem was seemingly against removing the sales tax on groceries. But Wednesday, the incumbent governor, currently locked in a tough re-election bid, announced that she is now looking forward to working with state lawmakers next legislative session to eliminate the charge.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood casino, worker lose licenses for proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
newscenter1.tv
How you can help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Hurricane Ian moves past Florida, the American Red Cross is moving in place to help with relief. The Western South Dakota branch of the Red Cross already has its emergency services vehicle in route to Orlando to help. Executive Director Richard Smith says they also...
newscenter1.tv
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Awareness Walk kicks off Friday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Working Against Violence, Inc. is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month by combining their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Awareness Walk with their Power of Purple event on Friday, Sept. 30, at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Sponsors and volunteers are needed, and...
newscenter1.tv
What’s happening at Deadwood’s Oktoberfest
DEADWOOD, S.D,– It’s time to dig out your lederhosen for Deadwood’s annual Oktoberfest! Beer, brats, polka music, and so much more will be going on this weekend on Deadwood’s historic Main Street. Celebrations kicked off Friday afternoon at Outlaw Square with Julie Lee & Her White Rose Band. Festivities continue through the night with poker runs, a brat giveaway at the Mineral Palace and more live music at Outlaw Square. Open containers will also be allowed on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from Noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Deadwood Oktoberfest continues Saturday with the ever popular wiener dog races kicking off at 1 p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Things to know before heading to the Buffalo Round Up Arts Festival
CUSTER, S.D.–The first day of the 29th annual Buffalo Round Up Arts Festival kicked off Thursday morning with hundreds of people eager to celebrate the Round Up and find some unique gifts. Where is the festival?. The Arts Festival is located just past the State Game Lodge and directly...
