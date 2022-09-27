Read full article on original website
Michigan senators seek probe into alleged misconduct at Detroit VA hospital
Washington — Michigan’s senators are asking the inspector general of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to look into “serious” allegations of misconduct by management at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, wrote this week to...
Zito: Nikki Haley shows she is a true dragon slayer | Opinion
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in the process of filing a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly leaking to the press a list of donors to her nonprofit Stand for America. Last...
$100M landfill cleanup fund likely to aid GOP ex-chair's development site
A $100 million landfill cleanup fund approved by the state Legislature this week and pushed by the city of Rochester Hills is likely to benefit a property being developed by the former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Rochester Hills officials said Friday that Madison Park, a former landfill bordered...
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
Charleston, S.C. – A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds...
Amid GOP pushback, Michigan Legislature OKs $1B spending plan targeting biz incentives
Lansing ― The Michigan Legislature approved a $1 billion spending plan Wednesday that mostly replenishes a state fund aimed at attracting large economic development projects, a move that drew criticism from some key Republicans who disagreed with the strategy. The majority of the money, $846 million, would be deposited...
Michigan Legislature OKs absentee ballot pre-processing before election day
Lansing — The Michigan House and Senate on Wednesday approved a four-bill package allowing for the pre-processing of absentee ballots in large communities starting two days ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The vote came after a deal was reached Wednesday afternoon between the GOP-led House and Senate and...
Tudor Dixon criticizes using taxpayer funds to lure battery plant project to Big Rapids
Lansing — Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon spoke out Tuesday night against using taxpayer funds to lure a Chinese battery parts company that hopes to create 2,350 jobs in northern Michigan. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, announced her stance in a video posted on...
More free COVID-19 tests available for Michigan residents
Michigan residents can request more free COVID-19 tests from the state health department, thanks to a partnership between the state's health and human services department and the Rockefeller Foundation. State officials on Friday morning announced that 289,000 additional tests are available and will be distributed to 58,000 homes across the...
Great Lakes orgs team up with Iceland group and others to change how we use whitefish
Whitefish that is farmed from the Great Lakes is both declining in population and not living up to its full potential. A new initiative led by the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers is trying to radically change that. Currently, whitefish filets are used as food for...
Community vows to 'lift up' family of slain WWJ anchor
— Dozens gathered Friday night for a candlelight vigil to honor Jim Matthews, the WWJ-AM (950) anchor slain in an attack last week in Chesterfield Township that left his children and their mother injured. Family, friends and community members huddled together at Brandenburg Park, holding white candles and singing "Amazing...
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Grosse Ile Bridge to close Sunday, Monday for inspection
The Grosse Ile Bridge will be closed part of Sunday and Monday for inspection, city and county officials said Wednesday. They said the inspection will complete work that began last week. The bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
