Politics

Detroit News

Michigan senators seek probe into alleged misconduct at Detroit VA hospital

Washington — Michigan’s senators are asking the inspector general of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to look into “serious” allegations of misconduct by management at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, wrote this week to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Zito: Nikki Haley shows she is a true dragon slayer | Opinion

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in the process of filing a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly leaking to the press a list of donors to her nonprofit Stand for America. Last...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Detroit News

Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation

Charleston, S.C. – A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds...
FLORIDA STATE
State
South Carolina State
Detroit News

More free COVID-19 tests available for Michigan residents

Michigan residents can request more free COVID-19 tests from the state health department, thanks to a partnership between the state's health and human services department and the Rockefeller Foundation. State officials on Friday morning announced that 289,000 additional tests are available and will be distributed to 58,000 homes across the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Community vows to 'lift up' family of slain WWJ anchor

— Dozens gathered Friday night for a candlelight vigil to honor Jim Matthews, the WWJ-AM (950) anchor slain in an attack last week in Chesterfield Township that left his children and their mother injured. Family, friends and community members huddled together at Brandenburg Park, holding white candles and singing "Amazing...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

