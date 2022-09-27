T-Mobile customers can pick up the new OnePlus 10T on September 29

What you need to know

T-Mobile gains exclusivity with the OnePlus 10T launching on September 29 online and in its stores.

Customers can either take advantage of a few perks with the 10T, or they can purchase the device for $27.09/month with a 0-down with a credit check.

It appears as though T-Mobile is offering up the 8GB/128GB (RAM/Internal storage) variant of the 10T as its total price is $649.

T-Mobile becomes the only wireless U.S. carrier to provide the OnePlus 10T with its 5G service.

T-Mobile announced that it would be exclusively launching OnePlus' latest flagship, the 10T beginning September 29. On Thursday, customers will be able to purchase the new phone online and in T-Mobile stores. The carrier stated its reason for this exclusive move is due to its "relentless quest to provide the best value to its customers."

The OnePlus 10T is being offered to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers in Moonstone Black. The phone will also be offered at half price for those customers if they add a line (on most plans) or trade in an eligible device. Depending on the plan, T-Mobile highlights perks such as Netflix on them, high-speed data when traveling abroad, free in-flight Wi-Fi, and Scam Shield Premium.

However, if customers aren't interested in those perks, they can purchase the OnePlus 10T for $27.09/month with as little as $0-down. This will be over a 24-month period with T-Mobile's equipment installment plan.

The phone service provider is also extending its Network Pass as an option for those who are interested in the OnePlus 10T but are not current T-Mobile customers. Users will be able to test run the T-Mobile network for three months for free and decide if it is the right fit for them.

While the OnePlus 10T does offer both speed and performance, it appears that T-Mobile is offering the 8GB/128GB (RAM/Internal storage) variant of the phone as it is priced at a reasonable $649. The 10T delivers a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, the phone is strengthened with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while also providing a 50MP Sony IMX766 main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens on its back.

The OnePlus 10T will be available with the Chinese OEM's OxygenOS 12.1 software but will receive the new OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 . While the 10T is gaining a limited closed beta test for its skin atop Android 13, we may receive a stable release of OxygenOS 13 by the end of 2022.

Of course, if you don't want to be died down to T-Mobile, you can purchase the device unlocked from Amazon, where you'll have access to 5G across all major U.S. carriers.

OnePlus 10T (Moonstone Black)

The 10T delivers a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip for flagship quality performance along with a 50MP main shooter to capture your life no matter where it takes you.