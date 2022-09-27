Read full article on original website
Related
smithmountainlake.com
Police describe scene where Coolio died
Los Angeles police Lt. Byron Roberts says Artis Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, passed away after a medical emergency and they do no suspect foul play at this time. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiglett Revealed
A new Diglett variation has been revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet — Wiglett.
Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 Event Revealed
After a brief hiatus in 2021, the Fight or Fright Event is set to return for a third year in Apex Legends. The event is set to begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 1, inviting players to experience Shadow Royale on Olympus, limited-time modes rotating each week, and collect a new batch of Halloween skins. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2022 Fight or Fright Event in Apex Legends: Hunted.
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones Delayed Again
Ubisoft's upcoming pirate action-adventure game has been delayed once again, with a new release date set for March 9, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards
The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'
The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Release Date Revealed for November
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's release date is set for November 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Find the Scrying Mirror in At Dead of Night
Finding the Scrying Mirror in At Dead of Night is fairly easy if you're persistent.
How to Earn the Orange Tech Demon Mask in GTA Online
Halloween is just around the corner and GTA Online is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of this spooky mask. For players looking to earn this mask, we've broken down all the steps needed to acquire it.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed
The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Event: Start Time, Encounters, Raids Detailed
Pokemon GO is set to launch its new Evolving Stars event as part of the Season of Light. Here's what you need to know.
GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives Explained
Newly added GTA Online activity Junk Energy Skydives and its rewards are explained
NBA 2K23 Post Move Controls: Full List
Here's a breakdown of all of the post move controls in NBA 2K23 on Current and Next Gen.
NBA・
GFUEL and Dead by Daylight Partnership Explained
New merchandise is on its way with the GFUEL and Dead by Daylight partnership--here's what you need to know.
Overwatch 2 Dev Shares More information on the Genji Mythic Skin
As the release of Overwatch 2 approaches, more information about its features has been released. While Overwatch 1's servers will shut down prior to its release, the entirety of its original cast will return, accompanied by at least three new heroes, maps, and gameplay options. Most notably, it will also employ a new battle pass system, which will have both free and premium options in lieu of purchasable loot boxes.
Will Overwatch 2 be Paid?
Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.
Metaphor Showcases Deadly Assault Rifle Loadout in Warzone Season 5
In a recent video uploaded on YouTube, content creator Metaphor put on a compelling showcase for what he believes to be a top assault rifle loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. The Cold War variation of the AK-47 has been wreaking havoc on the battlefield for many seasons...
Yveltal Pokemon GO Raid Guide 2022: Dates, Weakness, Counters
Yveltal is Pokemon GO's newest five-star raid.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0