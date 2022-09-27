ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Police describe scene where Coolio died

Los Angeles police Lt. Byron Roberts says Artis Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, passed away after a medical emergency and they do no suspect foul play at this time. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apex Legends Fight or Fright 2022 Event Revealed

After a brief hiatus in 2021, the Fight or Fright Event is set to return for a third year in Apex Legends. The event is set to begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 1, inviting players to experience Shadow Royale on Olympus, limited-time modes rotating each week, and collect a new batch of Halloween skins. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2022 Fight or Fright Event in Apex Legends: Hunted.
How to Get Warzone Stories Calling Cards

The original Warzone will be adding six new calling cards to celebrate the end of the current game. Warzone, the long-running battle royale, will soon be shut down in order to make room for Warzone 2.0. Although Warzone 2.0 will add a lot to the already popular Warzone formula, Raven Software, the developers of Warzone, have decided to add six free new calling cards to celebrate the end of the original game.
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'

The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed

The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Overwatch 2 Dev Shares More information on the Genji Mythic Skin

As the release of Overwatch 2 approaches, more information about its features has been released. While Overwatch 1's servers will shut down prior to its release, the entirety of its original cast will return, accompanied by at least three new heroes, maps, and gameplay options. Most notably, it will also employ a new battle pass system, which will have both free and premium options in lieu of purchasable loot boxes.
Will Overwatch 2 be Paid?

Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.
