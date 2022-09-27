Read full article on original website
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Removing Maps When Sequel Releases
Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly be cutting out entire maps when its sequel releases in about two months. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games of all-time, largely thanks to its free-to-play nature and constantly updating roster of content. The game has been running strong since it launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, giving countless people something new to play at home without having to pay for anything besides a device to play it on. As the game continued to evolve, it expanded beyond a traditional BR game with new modes and maps like Rebirth Island.
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'
The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
How to Get the Lienna 57 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded? We've got you covered. As part of the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, a final two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
How to Pre-Load Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is set to launch in less than a week. Here's how to pre-load the game ahead of time. As players gear up to play Overwatch 2 in all its free-to-play glory, one of the most crucial steps for keen players is to pre-load the game ahead of launch. Being one of the first players to jump into a game during its global release offers an incredible advantage. If you learn quick, you can flex on some of the newer, inexperienced players and get a step up in working through the game's brand new battle pass.
dotesports.com
What time do Overwatch’s servers shut down?
Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
TechRadar
Sorry Skyrim lovers, the RPG is now officially old
GOG (or Good Old Games) announced Skyrim would be coming to the platform celebrating the storefront’s 14th anniversary. Still one of the best RPGs around, Skyrim’s original release and its updated Anniversary Edition are available to buy all over again – both with hefty discounts. “After many...
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Updates Buffs Undervalued
Raven Software recently released the Reloaded mid-season update to the last season ofCall of Duty: Warzone. This update has brought many changes and additions, but one that might interest fans the most is the improvement of the Scavenger perk. Call of Duty: Warzone Last Stand is the current season of...
How to Unlock Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2
As part of its concerted effort to "disincentivize disruptive behavior and gameplay" once Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title, Blizzard has revealed that its requirements for newer players to queue up for Competitive games will be changing drastically as well. For those wondering what the changes are and who...
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Download Sizes Listed
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded download sizes have been listed. The midseason update for the final season of Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live as of Sept. 28 and is packed with updates as well as new and classic game modes for players to enjoy. Call of Duty: Warzone Last...
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed
The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Top 5 Warzone Loadouts to Improve Your KD
Looking for the best weapon loadouts to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Call of Duty: Warzone? We've got you covered. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine animosity among players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison that players can use to compare their in-game skill to others.
Android Headlines
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reaches 15 Million Pre-Registrations
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile pre-registrations have hit an astoundingly high number in a short amount of time, Activision has announced. 15 million, to be specific. It’s a safe bet that, fans of the series are to say the least, excited for the upcoming mobile adaption of the popular first-person shooter mode.
dotesports.com
All new cosmetic types in Overwatch 2 explained
With the all-new implementation of a battle pass system, Overwatch 2 has received new cosmetic options in addition to the skins, emotes, and sprays players are already familiar with from the original game. The new cosmetic options give players even more ways to equip not only the heroes of their...
Will Overwatch 1 Still Be Playable?
Overwatch 2's release is almost here, and some players are wondering if Overwatch 1 will still be playable. Overwatch 2, which is releasing on Oct. 4, is a free-to-play addition to the series, with new characters, maps, and modes. It is also available to pre-load on PC for those wishing to play as soon as possible. But what will become of Overwatch 1 once the date comes?
Blizzard Unveils Overwatch 2 Defense Matrix Initiative
Overwatch 2 releases to the public on Oct. 4, 2022. The game will be free-to-play for all, and with that news comes challenges with making the game safe and disruption free for all players. Blizzard Entertainment announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that Overwatch 2 will include a defense matrix initiative...
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
Overwatch 2 Download Size: Console and PC
Blizzard have revealed that download sizes for Overwatch 2 on both PC and Console ahead of its launch next week. With the long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week, plenty of players are wondering just how much space they'll need to clear in order to download the game. Whether you're planning on pre-loading it ahead of time or downloading it immediately on release, it helps to know what sizes you can expect.
