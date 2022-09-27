KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While our weather locally is as quiet as it comes, and we stay dry for perhaps another week or so, things are bad in central and southern Florida. Hurricane Ian, at/near category 5 strength as I start this blog, is on slow approach towards the Ft. Myers/Port Charlotte region, and it’s going to be a bad one… a likely real bad one. The storm intensified Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and that means even worse surge into those areas.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO