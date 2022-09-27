Read full article on original website
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While our weather locally is as quiet as it comes, and we stay dry for perhaps another week or so, things are bad in central and southern Florida. Hurricane Ian, at/near category 5 strength as I start this blog, is on slow approach towards the Ft. Myers/Port Charlotte region, and it’s going to be a bad one… a likely real bad one. The storm intensified Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and that means even worse surge into those areas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Join Nexstar Media Group and FOX4 in supporting the American Red Cross and those impacted by Hurricane Ian. FOX4 is working for you by working directly with the American Red Cross. Wednesday night, more than 33,000 people sought refuge in approximately 260 evacuation shelters across Florida to escape Hurricane Ian.
With the impacts of Hurricane Ian starting to affect the Florida peninsula, there have been tornado watches and warnings issued for the coast and the center of Florida. This is a common phenomenon when a hurricane is close to making landfall. So, why do tornadoes form when hurricanes make landfall?
Ian continues to be a big headache for Florida, now a mostly significant rain event, but winds are still going to be an issue along the coastline of NE FL as well as GA and SC/NC into tomorrow. The storm was nasty in SW FL…for wind, surge and rain…for central...
