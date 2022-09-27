Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Man killed while walking on I-93 in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on I-93 South in Dorchester. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man hit a guardrail while driving on I-93 South around 2:30 a.m. Because he couldn’t use his car, he began walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12.
I-93 crashes in Boston leave pedestrian dead, 2 others seriously injured
A man walking on Interstate 93 in Boston early Saturday was fatally struck by a car, which was subsequently hit by an allegedly intoxicated driver, leaving the two individuals in the first vehicle seriously injured, according to authorities. The man was walking on I-93 around 2:30 a.m. after his own...
One man arrested for OUI after I-93 multi-vehicle crash leaves driver dead, two injured
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles along Interstate 93 in Dorchester. An adult male who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on I-93 was struck and killed by a vehicle driving down the highway early Saturday morning, according to state police.
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Suspect in custody in connection with South Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning stabbing in South Boston. One person was stabbed at 320 Old Colony Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
nbcboston.com
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Downtown Crossing armed robbery suspect held on $25,000 bail
BOSTON, September 30, 2022 — A Dorchester man charged with a midday Downtown Crossing armed robbery was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail after being arraigned in Central Division of Boston Municipal Court today, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. ALEX PHILOGENE, 26, is charged with armed robbery. Judge...
liveboston617.org
Lenox Project Shooting Leaves Man Dead Thursday Night
At about 18:05 hours, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) along with numerous other specialized units responded to a report for a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. You can listen to the police radio audio below:. On arrival,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting elderly woman with dementia in Boston Rose Garden
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman in a Boston park on September 18. Police say they responded to the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park in the area of 363 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a robbery and assault and battery.
NECN
Man Fatally Shot Near Public Park in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston police deputy superintendent James Miller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested for murder of mother after body found burning on front lawn
Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced today that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 pm Friday night. Upon arrival,...
nbcboston.com
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Four Firearms and Arrest Four Males on Weapons Charges
At about 7:06 PM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made on-site firearm arrests Daishawn Brown,33, of Eliot, Maine, and three juvenile males (two 15 years of age and one 17 years of age), in the area of 427 Cummings Highway (Oaklawn Cemetery) in Roslindale.
Two men held on $50,000 bail on South Boston fentanyl trafficking charges
BOSTON, September 28, 2022 — Two Dorchester men are being held on $50,000 bail each after being arrested Tuesday in South Boston for trafficking fentanyl and other charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. TOMORE MULBAH, 47, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, breaking and entering in the nighttime and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
wkok.com
Police: Milton Man Shoots Victim, Facing Attempted Murder Charge
MILTON – A Milton man is jailed without bail and charged with attempted homicide after shooting another person through a door Thursday night. Milton Police say arrested and charged is 33-year-old Benjamin Anspach. He was arraigned in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl Friday morning and is jailed in Northumberland County Prison, he was denied bail.
Comments / 0