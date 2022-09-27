ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Man killed while walking on I-93 in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on I-93 South in Dorchester. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man hit a guardrail while driving on I-93 South around 2:30 a.m. Because he couldn’t use his car, he began walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Suspect in custody in connection with South Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning stabbing in South Boston. One person was stabbed at 320 Old Colony Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA
suffolkdistrictattorney.com

Downtown Crossing armed robbery suspect held on $25,000 bail

BOSTON, September 30, 2022 — A Dorchester man charged with a midday Downtown Crossing armed robbery was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 bail after being arraigned in Central Division of Boston Municipal Court today, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. ALEX PHILOGENE, 26, is charged with armed robbery. Judge...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Lenox Project Shooting Leaves Man Dead Thursday Night

At about 18:05 hours, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) along with numerous other specialized units responded to a report for a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. You can listen to the police radio audio below:. On arrival,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Boston Municipal Court#Shotspotter
bpdnews.com

15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park

At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
NECN

Man Fatally Shot Near Public Park in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston police deputy superintendent James Miller.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcboston.com

Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
QUINCY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men

BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
BOSTON, MA
wkok.com

Police: Milton Man Shoots Victim, Facing Attempted Murder Charge

MILTON – A Milton man is jailed without bail and charged with attempted homicide after shooting another person through a door Thursday night. Milton Police say arrested and charged is 33-year-old Benjamin Anspach. He was arraigned in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl Friday morning and is jailed in Northumberland County Prison, he was denied bail.
MILTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy