Read full article on original website
Related
Perfect vegan peach galette
This peach galette is a delicious summer dessert that is perfect for any occasion. The galette dough is made with whole wheat flour, and vegan butter, and is filled with fresh peaches, and a touch of sugar. The galette is then baked until the dough is golden brown and the...
Perfect vegan Split PEA SOUP
This perfect vegan split pea soup recipe is a classic soup I’ve been eating all my life; it is very easy to make, nutritious, and packed with vegetables and vegan protein, and it’s also perfect for cold winter days. It is one of the favorite soups in my...
Vegan creamy cucumber dill salad
This vegan creamy cucumber dill salad is perfect all year long! It’s light, refreshing, and full of flavor. It is the perfect salad to serve as a side dish for a vegan meatloaf or for lunch with seed crackers and cream cheese. About this recipe. My family has German...
CRUNCHY CHILI OIL- a super easy recipe
This crunchy chili oil is the perfect addition to your next Asian-inspired dish! It’s easy to make and can be used in many different ways. You can use this chili oil as a dipping sauce, a marinade, a stir-fry ingredient, or like me, to dress a roasted cauliflower salad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Papaya juice recipe, easy, healthy and nutritious
Papaya juice is a popular drink in many tropical countries. It is made by blending papaya, water, sugar, and sometimes lime juice. Papaya juice is a refreshing and healthy drink that is perfect for thirsty people on a hot day. In México we also call it papaya agua fresca or...
Air Fryer calzone, under 30 minute recipe
A calzone is a type of pizza that is folded in half and sealed with dough. The dough is usually made from flour, water, and yeast. The filling can be anything from cheese and tomato sauce to meat and vegetables. Calzones are typically baked in an oven, but they can...
P&V
Houston, TX
339
Followers
324
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT
Easy and delicious vegan recipes for all the family / Recetas veganas fáciles y deliciosas para toda la familia.https://www.piloncilloyvainilla.com/
Comments / 0