Just Sayin
3d ago
I lost my taste for it. 1. they keep firing everyone. 2. Vince is gone and HHH is heading up thr stories now. totally not the same.
Beverly Hasbrook
3d ago
I would have to say they are loosing people to watch WWE wrestling because it is bull. We do not watch any more
I'm a true American.
3d ago
except grocery store s and big target and Walmart. dollar general and dollar tree is a joke now tiny items.
PWMania
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health
After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Worried About Upcoming SmackDown Episode
We’re currently on the road to Extreme Rules and this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from Winnipeg, Canada. Hurricane is currently running rampant through Florida and it looks like WWE could be dealing with some travel issues this week. Dave Meltzer...
wrestlingrumors.net
Goldberg Offers Huge Update On His WWE Status And Future
He’s not next? There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. Those are the names that you do not see very often and as a result, the biggest stars are often going to be the most remembered. Now one of those stars has revealed that he might not be wrestling again anytime soon due to a contract situation.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
PWMania
Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status
Since June, Bobby Roode has not participated in a single wrestling match, but many fans had the hope that now that Triple H is in charge of the creative process, he would be featured again. It would appear that Roode is not yet medically cleared to wrestle, which makes it...
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement
The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Remaining 2022 Tour Dates
Jimmy Buffett announced he's done touring this year and has either postponed or canceled all remaining dates after being hospitalized. The "brief" stay was followed by doctor's orders to rest and recuperate. The affected shows were scheduled for Oct. 8, 10, 12, 15 and 22. A note on his Instagram...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Give Former Champion Big Push
Triple H took over WWE creative in July and since then he’s brought a number of former stars back to the company. He’s also been giving other talents a chance to step up one of which has been Finn Balor. Finn Balor has been getting consistent TV time...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against
Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
Ricky Morton: Rock N Roll Express' Last Match Will Be In NWA, I've Talked To Billy Corgan About It
Ricky Morton gives an update on the Rock N Roll Express retirement tour. In January, Ricky Morton announced the Rock N Roll Express farewell tour that would begin on January 22. No dates were given for the tour and it wasn't said when the tour would officially end, but at the conclusion of it, Ricky and Robert Gibson would retire from tag team wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth. "At least...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Shares Photo Of 'TWO GOATS'
If you are scrolling through your social feeds, no, that's not a picture of Sami Zayn and Bryan Danielson. Zayn took to Twitter today to share a small glimpse at his day-to-day life on the road for WWE, as he often does. This time, the 'Honorary Uce' appeared to be spending his morning at some kind of farm or petting zoo and snapped a pic of himself posing with an actual handsome goat. "TWO GOATS" read the caption above the photo.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.
