ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Barney' documentary exposes dark side of beloved children's series

"Barney & Friends," it seems, was not always a happy family behind the scenes. According to a new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me," the beloved children's show, which launched the acting careers of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, was the the target of a lot of hate. The...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Kornfeld
Person
Eugene Lee Yang
Person
Ned Fulmer
Person
Keith Habersberger
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
smithmountainlake.com

Police describe scene where Coolio died

Los Angeles police Lt. Byron Roberts says Artis Ivey Jr, better known by his stage name Coolio, passed away after a medical emergency and they do no suspect foul play at this time. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Coolio, the '90s rapper who lit up the music charts with hits like "Gangsta's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'

"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah has announced he will step away from the anchor desk. In a video statement shared on Twitter Thursday, Noah said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central satirical news program, his "time is up." "It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cnn#Buzzfeed
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Malala intends to change the stories told by Hollywood from the inside out

Malala has long been known for her global activism, but now she's turning her sights stateside -- to Hollywood. Speaking Wednesday at Variety's Power of Women event, Malala Yousafzai, who became an activist after being shot by the Taliban, called out Hollywood for its lack of representation for Muslims and other Asian people. She intends to change that.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy