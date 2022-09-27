The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO