Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia beginning this fall, and tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28! The immersive, behind-the-scenes experience celebrates the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts, created by J.K. Rowling and as seen in the films and stories. Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and will have the opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition. Visitors will also enjoy a gift shop featuring officially licensed products inspired by the Harry Potter films and exclusive, bespoke merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO