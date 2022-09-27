Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & FestivalJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facilityJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
'Save Fulton cities'; Unity leads at second sales tax town hall
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Mayors and representatives of 11 Fulton County cities projected a message of unity and strength Sept. 28 at a second town hall meeting to discuss distribution of the countywide local option sales tax. The cities are locking horns with Fulton County over how an estimated...
$3.1 million SPLOST VIII renovations unveiled at Midway Park
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like a week doesn’t go by in Forsyth County without a new park announcement or initiative being announced. But as good as flashy new projects are, local officials say renovations at existing parks, like those unveiled at Midway Park in south Forsyth last week, are just as important to the community.
Johns Creek puts Scooter's Coffee plans on hold... for now
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Scooter’s Coffee location near Johns Creek’s busiest intersection have been put on hold for now. At the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, a host of people associated with the project spread across three rows to await a decision on their request to change zoning conditions that would allow a 664-square-foot Scooter’s Coffee location.
Forsyth County advances fire station projects
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two fire stations built in Forsyth County more than 20 years ago are set to receive much needed upgrades in the coming years, thanks to a $13.8 million construction contract recently approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. At their Thursday, Sept. 22, work...
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Proposal Due Date: OCTOBER 18, 2022, BY 2:00PM LOCAL TIME. Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
INVITATION TO BID
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids. If...
Parked vehicle stolen near Perimeter Center
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a report that a BMW was stolen near Perimeter Center. Thieves allegedly stole a BMW X3 while it sat parked overnight at an apartment building off Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody on Aug. 17. The vehicle owners reportedly spent several days calling tow companies to determine whether it had been towed or repossessed but were told the management company hadn’t towed it and payments on the vehicle were current.
Fulton County high schoolers enroll at Auburn University
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than five dozen Fulton County students are finishing out their high school career while taking college courses through Auburn University this semester – all without having to pay out-of-state tuition. Fulton County Schools entered into a landmark agreement with Auburn University last year...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars”...
Northern Ridge announces August Eagle Scouts
The Northern Ridge Boy Scout District is proud to announce its newest Eagle Scouts, who completed their Eagle Board of Review on August 25, 2022, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. Top row, from left:. Evan Hite, of Troop 7153, sponsored by St. Brigid Catholic Church, whose project was the design and...
Gainesville woman cited for filing false report in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who claimed her car had been stolen in Dunwoody in April has been arrested for allegedly giving false information to police. Dunwoody Police arrested the 47-year-old Gainesville resident, on Aug. 22, and charged her with false representations to police. The woman reported on April 24 that her vehicle had been stolen from the State Farm Building on Perimeter Center Parkway.
North Italia restaurant now open in Dunwoody
Description: North Italia prides itself on delivering handcrafted Italian food in a modern environment with an in-restaurant experience that prioritizes great hospitality every time. We celebrate the opportunity to connect with the local community, finding new guests and team members to share our love of food and beverage. Opened: August...
82-year-old Roswell man accused of killing wife
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested an 82-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and killing his wife on the afternoon of Sept. 15. The Roswell Police Department says the incident happened some time before 4 p.m., which is when officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive. There, they found 80-year-old Judith Miller deceased, suffering from an apparent stab wound.
Get Your Tickets for Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta!
Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia beginning this fall, and tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28! The immersive, behind-the-scenes experience celebrates the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, through beautifully crafted environments that honor the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts, created by J.K. Rowling and as seen in the films and stories. Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and will have the opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition. Visitors will also enjoy a gift shop featuring officially licensed products inspired by the Harry Potter films and exclusive, bespoke merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.
