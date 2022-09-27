ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How many times have Walt Disney World, Disneyland closed?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTdgJ_0iCWosMD00

Many situations can cause a Disney park to close, but it is rare that it happens.

The parks, especially Disneyland, will close the gates but still be in operation due to reaching capacity on busy days, but it is rare for the parks to shut down completely to all guests.

The parks have closed due to emergencies on a handful of occasions and only for a day or two, except for the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the parks shut down for months.

Annually, Walt Disney World brings in about 93 million people each year, The New York Times reported when it shut down for the pandemic.

But while the theme parks will go dark, the hotels and the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment district will remain in operation, according to the Times.

The closure of the Orlando-area Disney parks has only happened eight times before now, according to media reports:

For Disneyland, the two parks, Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure, will close at midnight tonight and will stay closed until next month. Those staying in hotels on the property can stay until Monday as they make travel arrangements, Los Angeles Magazine reported. Downtown Disney, the West Coast shopping and entertainment area will remain open.

The park has closed for emergencies only a few times in its 65-year history, the magazine reported:

  • Pres. John F. Kennedy assassination, 1963
  • “Yippies” protest on Tom Sawyer’s Island, 1970
  • Sept. 11, 2001
  • COVID-19 pandemic, 2020

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Hurricane Irma#Travel Destinations#Walt Disney World#The New York Times#Cnbc#California Adventure
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
disneytips.com

Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Rumored to Remain Closed Through Friday

On Tuesday we reported that Walt Disney World would be closing on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. While the storm is quickly moving east of Orlando, rain bands continue to batter down. It has now been discovered from a thread on Reddit that Disney may remain closed through at least Friday September 30, 2022 and that Saturday will see a delayed opening. This reportedly comes from a Cast Member memo. Disney has not yet confirmed the closure.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneyfoodblog.com

FULL SCHEDULE for Disney World Parks Reopening After Hurricane Ian

On Tuesday, September 27th, Disney World announced that the theme parks would close due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. This closure was scheduled to last through Thursday, September 29th. Now that the storm has passed by Central Florida and the weather is starting to clear up, Disney is getting...
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday

Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
190K+
Followers
131K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy