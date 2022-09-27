It came down to Week 7. After Sept. 30, only one team could be at the top of the Southwestern Conference between the defending 2021 conference co-champs. At Charles A. Harding Memorial Stadium in Olmsted Falls, Avon showed why it is the six-time defending conference champion with a 63-42 win over the Bulldogs, to take first place in the SWC.

AVON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO