waste360.com
Caitlin McGovern from WIN Waste Innovations Highlights Multifacetedness in the Waste Industry
The waste industry is full of individuals doing a wide variety of tasks to keep this essential line of work afloat. From business operations, to engineering, to trash collection and transfer, this field attracts people of different expertise and pushes them to explore the full range of their skills. Entering...
Ryder Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces its release of the Ryder 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR). The 2021 CSR Report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005111/en/ The 2021 CSR Report highlights Ryder’s ongoing commitment and continuous progress in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) from January 1 through December 31, 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cyngn Establishes Manufacturing Partnership to Scale Production and Reduce Costs of DriveMod Kit
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the selection of a U.S.-based manufacturing partner to scale production of its DriveMod Kit for autonomous stockchasers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005307/en/ Cyngn announces the engagement of a domestic manufacturing partner to scale production of its DriveMod Kit for autonomous stockchasers. Source: Cyngn
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
kalkinemedia.com
Opyl (ASX:OPL) collabs with Consentic, launches research screening service
Opyl has collaborated with e-consent platform, Consentic, for tipping up enrolment and recruitment revenues. The company has also launched a new personalised research screening service for its flagship platform. Opyl is aiming to achieve three-digit growth in the global clinical trial market. AI-assisted MedTech company, Opyl Limited’s (ASX:OPL) flagship patient-led...
Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group Named among the Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022 Award by World Biz Magazine
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of DHGATE Group has been recognized by World Biz Magazine’s Annual Awards of the Top 100 Innovation Leaders of 2022. Among the 100 winners, Diane Wang appeared in the top 10 along with distinguished leaders including Dr. Severin Schwan, CEO of Roche Group; Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD; Dr. C.C. Wei, CEO of TSMC; Lee Yuan Siong, President of AIA Group and many more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005259/en/ World Biz Magazine Interview - Diane Wang, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group (Photo: Business Wire)
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ambulance Manufacturer Announces Vice President Commercial, U.S. Division
Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles (DBCM) is pleased to announce the addition of Kerri Walker to its executive leadership team as Vice President Commercial, U.S. division. A new role for the U.S. organization, Walker will oversee Product Management, Sales, Marketing, and After Market Services. With...
3DPrint.com
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts, formerly a large portion of 3D Systems’ on-demand production services. The purchase will allow Quickparts to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
industrytoday.com
William Blair Expands Private Capital Advisory Group
CHICAGO, NEW YORK – William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today that it has continued its private capital advisory team growth with the addition of Jake Stuiver. Stuiver joins as a director in New York, where he will work on complex limited partner–led secondary transactions.
constructiondive.com
Builders face security, privacy risks as BIM takes off
The construction industry is increasingly embracing collaborative digital tools like BIM. While leveraging BIM brings many benefits, it also comes with unique challenges for contractors trying to land civil projects. Federal and state cybersecurity regulations are evolving rapidly, forcing contractors to stay on top of compliance issues, according to panelists...
industrytoday.com
VSC Webinar on Classifying Post-Consumer Recycled PVC
The Vinyl Sustainability Council is hosting a free webinar on the work being done to develop a classification system for post-consumer PVC. Washington DC – The Vinyl Sustainability Council is hosting a free webinar to discuss the work being done within the industry to develop a common classification system and ASTM Standard for post-consumer recycled PVC. Through a standardized system, formulators, product designers, and procurement managers can effectively identify and procure qualified post-consumer PVC materials that meet manufacturing requirements and end-product specifications.
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
Introducing Movement by project44™
Project44 launches groundbreaking platform to deliver connectivity and transparency to all supply chain partners. CHICAGO — project44, the connective tissue of the global supply chain, today announced the launch of Movement by project44TM, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work. For the first time, Movement by project44 combines the power of the entire project44 product suite, including its internally developed products and acquired capabilities, into one cohesive platform.
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
helihub.com
AEM Announces New QA Manager
Canadian avionics manufacturer, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp (AEM) announces Monty McEwen as Quality Assurance Manager at its Canadian headquarters in Kelowna, BC. McEwen has an extensive background in avionics and as a QA Manager. His most recent experience was at SKYTRAC Systems Ltd., where, since 2010, he held the role of QA Manager since. Prior to this Monty worked with many AEM team members at Northern Airborne Technology.
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
industrytoday.com
Why Your Company Should Invest in Workplace Safety Tech
As Industry 4.0 brings AI and robotics to the production floor, businesses are investing in technology to protect workers from new dangers. The most obvious and important reason for investing in these innovative workplace safety solutions is, of course, the wellbeing of employees. You care deeply about the people who make up your workforce and want to ensure they can carry out their work with minimal risk.
industrytoday.com
Loadsmart’s MercuryGate LTL Integration
MercuryGate shippers now have access to dynamic, volume-based rates with Loadsmart’s LTL integration. Loadsmart, a leading freight technology company, today announced that enterprise shippers can now access dynamic, volume-based LTL rates via TMS integration with MercuryGate, the largest independent Transportation Management System (TMS) provider. The integration benefits large enterprise...
industrytoday.com
Russelectric Offers Customized Switchgear Simulators
Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear for renewable energy facilities and microgrids. Customized to mimic the operation of the...
