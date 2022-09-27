ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River

A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
ROCHEPORT, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds

Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
FARMINGTON, MO
kansascitymag.com

A new documentary will put Missouri wine in front of a national audience

When you think about wine, do you picture Missouri? If not, a new documentary by TasteMAKERS hopes to change your mind. “I fell in love with Missouri wine early on,” says Cat Neville, the Emmy-winning producer and host of TasteMAKERS who is best-known to KC foodies as the longtime publisher of Feast magazine. “Being so close to wine country is something that I’ve always really loved and seen as an asset.”
MISSOURI STATE
stlouiscnr.com

St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center

Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

