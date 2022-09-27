Read full article on original website
Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River
A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
Hurricane Ian damage areas in Florida, impacting airports
On the departures board at Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Thursday afternoon, there were four canceled flights to Florida.
News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
A new documentary will put Missouri wine in front of a national audience
When you think about wine, do you picture Missouri? If not, a new documentary by TasteMAKERS hopes to change your mind. “I fell in love with Missouri wine early on,” says Cat Neville, the Emmy-winning producer and host of TasteMAKERS who is best-known to KC foodies as the longtime publisher of Feast magazine. “Being so close to wine country is something that I’ve always really loved and seen as an asset.”
St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center
Project is Being Made Possible by “Rebuild Illinois” Grant. St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees has selected Breese, Ill. – based Poetkker Construction to oversee construction of a new 16,000-square-foot Public Safety Center project planned at Emerson Park Transit Center in East St. Louis. The contract is valued at $13,584,000 and is being funded by a $9.975 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant received from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year, along with funding from St. Clair County Transit District and Bi-State Development. It will be owned and operated by St. Clair County Transit District. Construction will commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
$2M Oakville home comes with epic model train room
An Oakville, Missouri mansion on the market for $2 million comes with an epic model train room.
Dispute between parents leads to threat, lockdown at O’Fallon elementary school
O’FALLON, Mo. – An argument between two parents led to a threat that prompted a lockdown at an elementary school Friday morning in O’Fallon. The Fort Zumwalt School District tells FOX 2 that Westhoff Elementary School kept students indoors Friday until an all-clear from the O’Fallon Police Department, which investigated the treat.
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
