TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Latest Delinea Product Update Releases DevOps Security
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the latest release of DevOps Secrets Vault, its high-speed vault for DevOps and DevSecOps teams. New enhancements include development support on the most recent Mac computers, and improved secrets management usability through automation, intended to reduce development time and increase visibility.
industrytoday.com
Private Wireless is the Key to Business Resilience
After two years of widespread disruption, how can enterprises build robust processes that do not break in the face of global incidents?. All indications are that the globalization pendulum is swinging in the direction where industries are looking for ways to shorten supply lines with nearshoring and onshoring, thus gaining greater control and improving resilience across their operations to better navigate and thrive in these turbulent times.
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
industrytoday.com
Russelectric Offers Customized Switchgear Simulators
Hingham, MA – Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear for renewable energy facilities and microgrids. Customized to mimic the operation of the...
ScienceBlog.com
Battery-free smart devices to harvest ambient energy for IoT
Power management systems that harvest ambient energy will power billions of small devices on the Internet of Things. Tiny internet-connected electronic devices are becoming ubiquitous. The so-called Internet of Things (IoT) allows our smart gadgets in the home and wearable technologies like our smart watches to communicate and operate together. IoT devices are increasingly used across all sorts of industries to drive interconnectivity and smart automation as part of the ‘fourth industrial revolution’.
industrytoday.com
Introducing Movement by project44™
Project44 launches groundbreaking platform to deliver connectivity and transparency to all supply chain partners. CHICAGO — project44, the connective tissue of the global supply chain, today announced the launch of Movement by project44TM, a game-changing platform that gives all supply chain partners — including shippers, carriers, logistics professionals and more — the transparency and collaboration they need to make supply chains work. For the first time, Movement by project44 combines the power of the entire project44 product suite, including its internally developed products and acquired capabilities, into one cohesive platform.
industrytoday.com
Why Your Company Should Invest in Workplace Safety Tech
As Industry 4.0 brings AI and robotics to the production floor, businesses are investing in technology to protect workers from new dangers. The most obvious and important reason for investing in these innovative workplace safety solutions is, of course, the wellbeing of employees. You care deeply about the people who make up your workforce and want to ensure they can carry out their work with minimal risk.
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
industrytoday.com
Loadsmart’s MercuryGate LTL Integration
MercuryGate shippers now have access to dynamic, volume-based rates with Loadsmart’s LTL integration. Loadsmart, a leading freight technology company, today announced that enterprise shippers can now access dynamic, volume-based LTL rates via TMS integration with MercuryGate, the largest independent Transportation Management System (TMS) provider. The integration benefits large enterprise...
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
Disney Plans to Expand Board With Tech Executive Carolyn Everson
As a top executive at Facebook and Instacart, Carolyn Everson knows a lot about the habits of tech-savvy consumers. Soon, she may be able to help Walt Disney Co. figure out how to harness them. Disney plans to expand its board of directors to 12 from 11 and nominated Everson as a new member. The move is supported by Third Point LLC, the activist investor that in August took a new stake in Disney and suggested a litany of big moves, such as spinning off ESPN or buying out Comcast’s ownership of Hulu. “We have a productive and collegial relationship with Third...
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds partners with ImpactX summit to help businesses achieve net zero goals
EarlyBirds has partnered with the 2nd Impact X Summit for accelerating action towards achieving the target of net zero emissions. The summit will be held from 9 to 11 November in Sydney at the International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The summit will bring together climate innovators, impact investors, and high-level...
industrytoday.com
Chemical Industry Sees Digitalization’s Potential
Chemical executives look to digital transformation to improve supply chain planning and meet sustainability goals. By: Frank Jenner, EY Global Chemicals & Advanced Materials Industry Leader and Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Supply Chain Leader. Digitalization sits top of mind across many sectors, and chemicals is no different. After two...
industrytoday.com
ÉLITER Launches ESTRENA™ Wrap-Around Sleever
ESTRENA™ Wrap-Around Sleever is all servo driven and of high-speed performance for carton sleeving. ÉLITER Packaging Machinery, a manufacturer of secondary packaging automation machinery and end-of-line automation solutions and located in Wenzhou, China, decides to announce that they are launching their ESTRENA™ WAS-150 Wrap-Around Sleever, which is a new machine targeting the food industry and to enhance packaging automation for products including ready meals, yogurt cups, drinks and beverages with cardboard or paperboard sleeves, either in from single or multipack.
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Comments / 0