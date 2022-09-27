Read full article on original website
Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos
Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name. In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
Shawn Michaels Clarifies How Long He Has Been A WWE VP
It was recently revealed that Shawn Michaels has been named the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE, but while it was something that only got made public recently, he revealed to My San Antonio that he has actually "been a vice president for the last year or year and [a] half." The Heartbreak Kid took on increased roles behind the scenes when Triple H took time off last year due to his health scare, which led to Michaels taking charge of "NXT 2.0" during its major change from the black and gold brand.
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
Sports World Reacts To Awkward Michael Jordan Family News
There could be some drama brewing in the Michael Jordan family. Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, looks like she's really into Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan's sons. According to TMZ, the two were spotted on Sunday at Citi Field, which was hosting the music festival "Rolling Loud."...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
Two AEW Stars Staying With the Company and Not Returning to WWE
In recent days, there has been a rumor circulating regarding the relationship that Buddy Matthews currently has with AEW. According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the claim that Matthews is leaving AEW. PWInsider also revealed that the reason why Matthews was absent from AEW programs earlier this year was because he needed to return to Australia to take care of the paperwork associated with his visa. According to the information that has been gathered, the rumors that the company had suspended him are not true.
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
