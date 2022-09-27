Read full article on original website
Friday 'Nite: Fortnite Chapter 4 Rumors Seem Legit
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. We're just a few short weeks into the start of Fortnite Chapter 3...
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
CoD: MW2 Beta Feedback Being Explored Includes Visibility, Disbanded Lobbies, And More
After the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's beta session on September 26, Infinity Ward acknowledged player feedback and stated it will look into making changes accordingly for the full release on October 28. Infinity Ward's blog post touched on three primary changes it's looking for solutions to:...
Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Wiglett Knows How to Make a Splash! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
It may look like Diglett, but it’s a completely different species of Pokémon. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean.
Genshin Impact Developers Talk Endgame Content And Welcoming Newcomers
The Genshin Impact version 3.1 update has recently went live, and with it came the chance to speak HoYoverse's developers over e-mail to gain insight into the team's plans for the future. We asked about endgame content, Resin caps, costumes, and more. In their responses, the developers touch on what's...
Hazelnut Hex
Sign In to follow. Follow Hazelnut Hex, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
A Streamer Is Playing Trombone Champ With An Actual Trombone
Indie rhythm game Trombone Champ has become something of a viral hit since it released earlier this month, plumbing the rich comedic potential of the iconic brass instrument. While the developers currently recommend playing with a mouse and keyboard while controller support is being ironed out, one resourceful streamer has already figured out how to play with the ideal controller--an actual trombone.
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
The Callisto Protocol's Latest Trailer Features Blood, Guts, And One Of The Boys
A new trailer for The Callisto Protocol has gone live, and as you'd expect from previous footage of the sci-fi horror, it's full of gore, violent dismemberment, and guts being spilled everywhere. The big reveal in this trailer is the appearance of a new character played by Karen Fukuhara, who...
Amazon Prime 7 Free Games For October Revealed
Amazon has announced next month's batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Subscribers can claim seven games in all, including a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
The Entropy Centre - Official Release Date Trailer
The Entropy Centre is a mind-bending and deviously challenging first-person puzzle adventure (with a talking gun). Coming November 3 2022 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
Rings Of Power Has Just Introduced A Major Lord Of The Rings Landmark
Rings of Power has just completely overhauled the geography of Middle-earth with its sixth episode, Udûn, and answered some critical questions about the orcs and their plans--here's what happened and what it might mean for the future of the show. Naturally, major spoilers to follow so if you're not...
