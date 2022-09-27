Read full article on original website
Auburn football: PTI host calls potential Deion Sanders-Nick Saban rivalry ‘juicy’
Paul Finebaum was right when he said the Auburn football head coaching conversation surrounding Bryan Harsin has moved on — everywhere you turn, someone is talking about who is going to be the next coach. You have FOX analyst Joel Klatt thinking Deion Sanders is the man for the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn
Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook. Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.
Opelika-Auburn News
LSU watching Jayden Daniels blossom post-QB battle
Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire. Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name them publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.
Five reasons Auburn could struggle against LSU
These things could cause trouble for Auburn against LSU.
What Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk to preview the LSU game
Bryan Harsin made his last public comments of the week less than 48 hours before Auburn’s second game on the Southeastern Conference schedule on Tiger Talk with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is looking to build on last week’s overtime win against Missouri when...
National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach
Andy Staples of The Athletic is doubtful about the appeal of coaching at Auburn.
Opelika-Auburn News
Dragons, sushi and jazz! The Auburn University Marching Band unveils a new halftime show vs. LSU
Auburn fans are always on the edge of their seats on game day. But it isn’t always because the football team is in a fierce battle. Fans are also waiting to see what the Auburn University Marching Band is going to do next. This Saturday, the band will debut...
Auburn football: Current MLB, former AU starting pitcher wants Lane Kiffin as coach
Current Cleveland Guardians and former Auburn Tigers starting pitcher Tanner Burns isn’t taking part in any Auburn football head coaching conversation involving Bryan Harsin, already talking about who could be the next HC in the seat. Burns endorsed Lane Kiffin for the job and even tagged the Ole Miss...
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn
LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles
The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware. Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring. Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn
Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
collegeandmagnolia.com
Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin
Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
Opelika-Auburn News
RIVALRY WIN: High-scoring Auburn High outruns Opelika
On Dec. 6, 1917, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the very first time. Auburn won 57-0 over Opelika, which was playing in its first game in program history. On Sept. 30, 2022, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the 97th time. Auburn won 51-29 over Opelika, which marked the first time since that initial meeting in which the Tigers scored 50-plus points on the Bulldogs — and tied the all-time series at 47-47-3.
Opelika-Auburn News
Locked and reloaded: Auburn baseball returns to diamond with standout signing class
At the conclusion of this year’s MLB Draft, Auburn was already in a great position. Eight Tigers had been taken, marking the second-most in the program’s history and the most it had taken in the top 20 rounds. Just as significant, though, were some of the names that remained unselected after the draft’s end.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Huge, huge game’: Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry throwdown
The Opelika Bulldogs head down the road to take on undefeated No. 1 Auburn High on the Tigers home field in a region game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season. Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Opelika head coach Erik Speakman echoed each other in starting the importance of this game: The winner will find themself ‘in the driver’s seat’ of Region 2-7A.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin
Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Opelika-Auburn News
Top-10 showdown: Ranked Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry clash
Auburn High is still No. 1 going into its rivalry showdown with Opelika on Friday, and the Bulldogs are No. 9 in the newest ASWA Class 7A rankings released Wednesday. Kickoff for the rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High is undefeated, entering the game a perfect 6-0. Excitement for the always hotly anticipated rivalry game boiled over a few weeks ago when Opelika defeated Central-Phenix City in overtime. Opelika enters the rivalry game 3-1 in Region 2-7A and also controls its own destiny in the race for the region championship.
