ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Familiar faces: Friends Robby Ashford and Sonny DiChiara cross paths again in starring roles at Auburn

Hoover High School’s 2018 baseball team photo looks as standard as any still in a yearbook. Thirty high-school athletes are adorned in matching white hats and bottoms, with black tops complemented by orange lettering, numbers and trim. They’re sandwiched between five coaches — three to the left and two to the right — as well as a student manager in front of the “BUCS” logo that sits on the turf in front of home plate on Hoover’s ball diamond.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LSU watching Jayden Daniels blossom post-QB battle

Auburn and LSU’s decisions on their starting quarterbacks ahead of the season were equally down to the wire. Five days before each team’s season opener, the public found out that TJ Finley would be helming Auburn’s offense and that, well, Brian Kelly had made a decision on who would be quarterbacking his unit, though he declined to name them publicly. Another five days after Kelly’s announcement, Jayden Daniels got the start for LSU against Florida State in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Normal, AL
State
South Carolina State
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk to preview the LSU game

Bryan Harsin made his last public comments of the week less than 48 hours before Auburn’s second game on the Southeastern Conference schedule on Tiger Talk with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is looking to build on last week’s overtime win against Missouri when...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Lsu Football#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#American Football#College Football#Hurricane Ian#Lsu#Sec#Espn#Eastern Washington
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn

LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

PHOTOS: See the new Auburn gymnastics Final Four ring from all angles

The high-flying 2022 Auburn gymnastics team finally has its hardware. Members of the Tigers’ record-breaking team were awarded their Final Four rings this week, commemorating their run to the NCAA national championship final this past spring. Auburn advanced out of the national semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas, and was...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
collegeandmagnolia.com

Potential Replacements for Bryan Harsin

Yes, I know, it's très gauche to talk about replacing a coach who hasn't been fired yet, but the writing is on the wall here and Harsin probably has, at most, two weeks left as Auburn's football coach. If a home loss to a mediocre LSU team doesn't do him in, getting our skeletons rearranged by the dwags in a couple of weeks certainly will. While the official Auburn media seem unwilling to speculate about the successor to a coach who's still employed (probably the right approach), I'm a random idiot on the internet who isn't beholden to such ethical restrictions, so I'm gonna speculate away. Here are my thoughts on the potential candidates to replace Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NWS
Opelika-Auburn News

RIVALRY WIN: High-scoring Auburn High outruns Opelika

On Dec. 6, 1917, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the very first time. Auburn won 57-0 over Opelika, which was playing in its first game in program history. On Sept. 30, 2022, Auburn and Opelika squared off in football for the 97th time. Auburn won 51-29 over Opelika, which marked the first time since that initial meeting in which the Tigers scored 50-plus points on the Bulldogs — and tied the all-time series at 47-47-3.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Huge, huge game’: Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry throwdown

The Opelika Bulldogs head down the road to take on undefeated No. 1 Auburn High on the Tigers home field in a region game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season. Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Opelika head coach Erik Speakman echoed each other in starting the importance of this game: The winner will find themself ‘in the driver’s seat’ of Region 2-7A.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Top-10 showdown: Ranked Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry clash

Auburn High is still No. 1 going into its rivalry showdown with Opelika on Friday, and the Bulldogs are No. 9 in the newest ASWA Class 7A rankings released Wednesday. Kickoff for the rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High is undefeated, entering the game a perfect 6-0. Excitement for the always hotly anticipated rivalry game boiled over a few weeks ago when Opelika defeated Central-Phenix City in overtime. Opelika enters the rivalry game 3-1 in Region 2-7A and also controls its own destiny in the race for the region championship.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy