wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Clarifies How Long He Has Been A WWE VP
It was recently revealed that Shawn Michaels has been named the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE, but while it was something that only got made public recently, he revealed to My San Antonio that he has actually "been a vice president for the last year or year and [a] half." The Heartbreak Kid took on increased roles behind the scenes when Triple H took time off last year due to his health scare, which led to Michaels taking charge of "NXT 2.0" during its major change from the black and gold brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley On How Backstage WWE Atmosphere Has Changed Under Triple H
Triple H took over the reins at WWE in the wake of former CEO Vince McMahon's departure from the company in July, and it appears that the recent shift in power has been welcomed by at least one former champion. Former "RAW" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on the...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet
WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Gives Example Of The Ultimate Warrior's Lack Of Respect
In a K & S Wrestlefest live stream on Facebook, IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and WWE alumnus Earl Hebner briefly touched on the incident of Hulk Hogan ripping his referee shirt at SummerSlam 1990 (the submitted question incorrectly listed WrestleMania VI as the event). That night, Hogan faced Earthquake in the co-main event and midway through the match, Earthquake locked Hogan in a bearhug. After 40-seconds had passed with Hogan trapped in the hold, Hebner checked on Hogan by raising his right arm.
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Sends Message To Taz And Excalibur Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
Following her debut on last week's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Saraya, formerly known as WWE's Paige, looks set to become an important part of the company's programming moving forward. As such, she wants to make sure that the commentators know how to pronounce her name the correct way. AEW's new recruit took to social media on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and reshared a gif depicting an office employee having a raging meltdown. In the accompanying caption, she joked about reacting in a similar fashion if the announcers get her name wrong.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reveals Dangerous Move He Told Eddie Kingston To Hit Him With
AEW fans may remember that the Chris Jericho/Eddie Kingston match from AEW Revolution 2022 started with Jericho being dropped right on his head. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Jericho revealed the move was by design. "I was like 'We're on first. I want you to just dump me on my head,'"...
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Van Dam Announced For New Cannabis Brand
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is set to launch a cannabis brand in California. Grapefruit USA, Inc. sent out a press release announcing its exclusive partnership with Van Dam that will allow Van Dam's branded cannabis products to hit the California market. Grapefruit USA, Inc. CEO Bradley J....
wrestlinginc.com
Sean Waltman Addresses Whether Daddy Ass Will Be Part Of WWE's DX Reunion
On October 10th, D-Generation X will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on "Monday Night Raw." However, some fans have been wondering how many of the members of the group will be involved. The group saw massive success during the Attitude Era, as they were one of the main talking points during the Monday Night Wars. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg all currently work for WWE so their involvement seem obvious. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will also be a part of the celebration but some fans are wondering whether the forbidden door could open, allowing the former Billy Gunn, now Daddy Ass in AEW, to join in on the fun as well.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Addresses Stiff Shot MJF Took At Him In AEW Promo
MJF added another memorable moment to his career this past Wednesday on "Dynamite," getting into a verbal sparring match with the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta while trashing the faction's members. MJF told the former Ring of Honor Pure Champion about how he could always go up to William Regal and say, "Hey Willy, can you teach me how to pop pills?"
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Puts Swerve In Our Glory Program On Hold
While "AEW Dynamite" ran, as usual, this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it wasn't without some issues, largely caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm led to several AEW talents missing the show, which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made voluntary to attend, and thus led to some plans for "Dynamite" and tonight's "AEW Rampage" being shuffled around. And one of those plans was, reportedly, a big storyline involving four notable AEW stars.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Bold Claim About Pro Wrestling Fans Versus MMA Fans
Ronda Rousey made her way over to the world of professional wrestling following her becoming the first woman to hold a championship in the UFC, moving over from the world of real brawls inside an octagon to scripted, pre-determined matches inside a squared circle. While there are similarities between pro wrestling and MMA such as physicality and both having possible submission outcomes, they are vastly different in other areas. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion discussed one area in which the wrestling and MMA worlds are different.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Addresses The Future Of Malakai Black
Malakai Black's future in professional wrestling has been the subject of a number of rumors and tons of speculation recently. There were claims that he, and his House of Black cohort Buddy Matthews, had designs on leaving AEW and potentially rejoining WWE. This came after Black made it clear in a personal statement that he was taking time away from the business. However, Black was forced to address the situation yet again, going live on Instagram to insist that he is not leaving the company amidst unconfirmed reports that had him receiving a conditional release.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Preparing For 'Daddy Ass' Chants At Upcoming Raw
In anticipation of their 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X at a future "Monday Night Raw," WWE is preparing for the possibility that "Daddy Ass" chants may become a part of the festivities. Were the crowd to acknowledge former DX member Billy Gunn with any references to his current spot...
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Names WWE Stars He'd Like To Face In The Fight Pit
There are two big-name wrestlers Ken Shamrock would want to take down if he ever found himself inside a steel cage again. The former UFC fighter-turned-WWE wrestler recently named the two stars after a fan on Twitter asked him about his dream opponents for a Fight Pit Match. Similar to a Steel Cage Match, a Fight Pit Match involves the ring being surrounded by the same cage structure, but a wrestler can only win by submission or knockout — not by pinfall, and not by escaping the cage. Shamrock replied that he'd like to face Kurt Angle or Brock Lesnar in the WWE's Fight Pit, if he were to face one current and one former star in such a match.
