news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
news4sanantonio.com
Clerk turns tables on robber, shoots and kills suspect at North Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO - A gas station clerk shot and killed a man who tried to rob him late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Circle K off San Pedro Avenue near McCarty Road on the North Side. Police said a man walked in the store, got...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need help solving 1999 cold case of man shot, killed at West Side house party
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for wrongfully touching teenage girl over several years
SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl. According to arrest records, 58-year-old Omar Briones-Gloria had been inappropriately touching the 15-year-old victim for the past year. On multiple different occasions, Briones-Glorida inappropriately put his hands on the victim when she was just 14 and 15 years of age.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
news4sanantonio.com
Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
news4sanantonio.com
The San Antonio Botanical Gardens presents 'Fall-O-Weekends' starting in October
SAN ANTONIO – Fall festivities are in full bloom at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Fall-O-Weekends return to the garden beginning Saturday, Oct. 1. Each weekend in October, guests will enjoy adult and family-friendly events such as scavenger hunts, a harvest maze, Oktoberfest Beer Garden, and Botanica. Free candy...
news4sanantonio.com
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide. It's something we've been covering for years now. The San Antonio Police Department reports there were 1,381 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions.
news4sanantonio.com
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: SAPD looking for suspect charged with aggravated assault at EZ-Wash
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man that shot multiple rounds at a victim on June 25 at 2:25 a.m. Police are trying to identify the man pictured in the video that shoots multiple rounds at the victim's car in the EZ-Wash parking lot at 4109 Gardendale Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
DOUBLE CROSS: Man charged with murder of his alleged accomplice in previous homicide
SAN ANTONIO - A man is charged with a second murder in a suspected double cross involving the slaying of an accomplice in a possible revenge killing. The Bexar County Criminal District Clerk's Office confirms that Anthony Gilberto Nash, 21, was charged with the murder of Andrew Salazar. Nash had...
news4sanantonio.com
Name your own adoption fee at 'Empty the Shelters' beginning October 1st
SAN ANTONIO – The Empty the Shelters adoption event presented by the Animal Defense League and the Bissell Pet Foundation takes place on Oct. 1. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, helping more than 118,000 pets find their forever home. The event will...
news4sanantonio.com
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
news4sanantonio.com
As 10-year mark nears upgrades are being considered for SAPD officer's handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking to upgrade the handguns used by officers and said it will cost roughly $2,200,000. The upgrade is about a decade in the making. “It's part of the city budget, and we get new equipment for our officers every 10...
