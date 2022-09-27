ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
City
Cypress, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for wrongfully touching teenage girl over several years

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl. According to arrest records, 58-year-old Omar Briones-Gloria had been inappropriately touching the 15-year-old victim for the past year. On multiple different occasions, Briones-Glorida inappropriately put his hands on the victim when she was just 14 and 15 years of age.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 10#Stonewall Cypress
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy