Innovation and Collaboration Take Center Stage at SBUHacks 2022
48 hours. That’s how much time students had to push the boundaries of their imagination and challenge their technological creativity with other like-minded hackers at SBUHacks 2022. Described as an “invention marathon,” the fifth annual SBUHacks competition took place September 23–25 in the Central Reading Room of the Frank...
Stony Brook Joins Nationwide Autism Network, SPARK
In an effort to further advance scientific understanding of autism, Stony Brook University clinicians and researchers will join a nationwide network called SPARK (Simons Powering Autism Research Knowledge). Stony Brook is the latest institutional member of SPARK, which includes more than 30 of the nation’s leading medical schools and autism...
University Honors Employees with 2020 and 2021 Service Awards
Stony Brook University employees who marked milestones of 25 years or more of service in 2020 and 2021 were recognized at two ceremonies September 14 and 15 at the Bauman Center for Leadership and Service. A total of seven people celebrated 50 years of service in the last two years...
Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van Provides 5,000th Screening
“We’re bringing healthcare to people who find it difficult or burdensome get to a doctor’s office or the hospital,” said Patrick J. Dineen, MD, MBA, program coordinator for Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mammography Mobile Screening Program. “The beautiful thing about this mobile program is the positive impact it has on the communities we serve. Over half the patients screened on the mobile unit are uninsured and this allows them to get a mammogram at no cost.”
Braden Hosch Named Vice President for Educational and Institutional Effectiveness
Braden Hosch, associate vice president for Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness, will serve in a new, expanded role as Stony Brook University’s vice president for Educational and Institutional Effectiveness. In this new role, Hosch will report to both the president and provost. As a dual reporting line, his office...
