Maryville, TN

WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton man killed in Thursday accident

A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
CLINTON, TN
Maryville, TN
Maryville, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Activist says protests hurt KKK, drew FBI’s notice

A much-publicized Klu Klux Klan rally in Tazewell this weekend turned out to be something of a bust thanks to the vocal efforts of activists — many of them from Knoxville — who took to the streets and social media to protest the gathering. At least, that’s how...
TAZEWELL, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area

Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man wounded after someone shot him while pumping gas, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and wounded while pumping gas. Police said it happened at the Magnolia Mart on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers. The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
