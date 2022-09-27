Read full article on original website
WBIR
Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
'Like lightning striking': Judge Crytzer honored at Knoxville investiture ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In her wildest dreams, Katherine A. "Katie" Crytzer never thought she'd get the chance to take the bench at the federal courthouse in Knoxville, administering justice for the people of East Tennessee. "It is an honor," the Farragut High School graduate observed Friday. "It's like lightning...
Local Florida native to gather supplies for hurricane survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton man killed in Thursday accident
A Clinton man was killed and two other people injured in a Thursday afternoon traffic accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on Seivers Boulevard near Mariner Point subdivision in Clinton shortly after noon on Thursday. 49-year-old Daniel Belcher of Clinton died at the scene,...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WBIR
Five teens killed in Knoxville this year
Authorities have filed a gun charge against a 16-year-old in Knoxville. He'll likely face more soon after KPD said he shot and killed another 16-year-old.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Activist says protests hurt KKK, drew FBI’s notice
A much-publicized Klu Klux Klan rally in Tazewell this weekend turned out to be something of a bust thanks to the vocal efforts of activists — many of them from Knoxville — who took to the streets and social media to protest the gathering. At least, that’s how...
Powell man charged after school threat
A man has been charged with harassment after police say he threatened a Powell school.
Attorneys call cheer gym investigation ‘incredibly disturbing’
Attorneys representing multiple alleged victims in a sexual abuse lawsuit spoke Thursday about the lawsuit.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
Man previously banned from UT campus faces trial on charges he kidnapped, raped student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing trial this week on rape and kidnapping charges after authorities said he picked up a 19-year-old University of Tennessee student from outside a house party in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and drove her more than 20 miles to Grainger County in January 2021.
KFD: Investigation underway for structure fire at Hamilton House Condominiums
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — At around 5:48 p.m., Knox County 911 received a report of smoke coming from a second-floor apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Upon arrival, light smoke was reported in the area of the fire. After a brief investigation by fire department...
Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
WBIR
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
A star of 'God's Not Dead' to release new movie filmed in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a Christian movie filmed in Knoxville and set to release on a streaming platform on October 6, a maintenance worker finds a new purpose in his life when he tries out for a Knoxville basketball team. The trailer to "Nothing is Impossible" features scenes that...
Man wounded after someone shot him while pumping gas, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and wounded while pumping gas. Police said it happened at the Magnolia Mart on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot in the leg and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers. The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.
WBIR
