Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
kptv.com
Salem woman discreetly calls 911 leading deputies to her kidnapper
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday night, a Salem woman dialed 911 and then allegedly led Marion County authorities to both her and the suspected kidnapper. Around 5:00 p.m., the incident started in front of a gas station on Lancaster Drive Southeast close to Macleay Road Southeast. The woman claims that when she was attempting to leave, a man got into her car and would not leave.
clayconews.com
IDENTIFIED: TUESDAY'S HOMICIDE VICTIM IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the homicide victim found in the backyard of a Fairview home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 has been identified. The victim in Tuesday’s homicide is identified as 67-year-old Danny Dee Barber. The investigation...
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
oregontoday.net
Traffic Stop/Drug Bust, Clackamas Co., Sept. 28
On September 2, 2022, around 5:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Clackamas. During the traffic stop, the driver displayed signs of impairment and after a subsequent investigation was taken into custody for DUII. The driver identified as Thomas James Freeman (37) of Portland was detained by his Probation Officer. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper noted several signs of recent drug activity along with locating a loaded pistol. The vehicle was seized and searched on probable cause and exigent circumstances. The vehicle and several lock boxes seized from inside were taken as evidence, pending a search warrant application. The search warrants were served on September 14, 2022, and the following items were seized. 3946.25 Grams Methamphetamine; 42.9 Grams Psilocybin; $14,131 US Currency; 10 Guns; 6 unknown pills. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Major Crimes Section. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
Salem Police ID victim in search for deadly hit-run driver
The victim's name in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday has been revealed by Salem PD.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Suspect identified in deadly Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau have identified a man taken into custody after a stabbing in Old Town left one person dead Friday morning. A large police presence responded to a report of a stabbing near the intersection of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead.
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
Portland man faces federal charges for selling drugs to minors
A Portland man, arrested Wednesday, is now facing federal charges for allegedly dealing drugs to minors.
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
kptv.com
Drug dealer targeting Portland high school students faces federal charges
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is facing federal charges for targeting and selling drugs to high school students, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office. Jonathon Clark, age 42, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance to a minor. According to court...
Business owners ‘flabbergasted’ that accused Portland vandal is back on the streets
A man accused of smashing several windows in Portland this week is back on the streets after there was no public defender to represent him, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Sept. 28 public safety reports
Yamhill County Sheriff's reports and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Sept. 20 Michael Albert Gaskell, 49, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charges. Dennis Daniel Russell Jr., 34, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. He received an undisclosed sentence on the DUII charge, bail was set at $10,000 on the hold by the court. Sept. 21 Travis Douglas Mottram, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Washington County. Bail was set at...
KATU.com
Portland Police stop stolen vehicle; search turns up guns, cash, rainbow fentanyl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Officers from East Precinct stopped a stolen vehicle Tuesday night and inside was a treasure trove of weapons, cash, and drugs. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Malden Street. Police say the vehicle was taken at gunpoint...
kptv.com
Man critically injured in Hazelwood shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was critically injured by gunfire in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood early on Friday morning. According to a police statement, officers from the East Precinct were alerted to gunfire in the 200 block of Southeast 148th Avenue at 2:14 a.m. Officers on scene said they...
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
Hillsboro Police Log: Woman swallows drugs while fleeing cops
The Hillsboro Police Department describes its calls for service between Sept. 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 12 A man crashed his vehicle into three parked cars near Southeast Alexander Street and Southeast Davis Road. He was arrested for DUII and provided a breath sample that measured nearly thrice the legal...
Comments / 3