Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada Announces New Board Member Ron Kullman From Toyota Financial Savings Bank

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is proud to announce the addition of added Ron Kullman to its board of directors. His position as chief risk officer at Toyota Savings Bank and more than 25 years of experience as a financial services executive make him a valuable asset to the nonprofit financial literacy organization’s board.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Donor Network Awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds From City of Las Vegas in Support of ‘End the Wait’ Campaign

Nevada Donor Network Awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds from City of Las Vegas in Support of ‘End the Wait’ Campaign. LAS VEGAS- (September 27, 2022) – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it was awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Las Vegas. The funding will support its Foundation’s “End the Wait” capital campaign, which is aimed at raising $35 million to launch the Nevada transplant initiative to expand transplantation programs and services in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Ruth Furman to Participate in the Power of Presence Panel Discussion at Project You! Empowering Women in Business Event on October 6th

Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, will participate in the “Power of Presence” panel discussion at this year’s Project You! Empowering Women in Business celebration on October 6th. The event, held at the Las Vegas Design Center, 495 South Grand Central Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brings an opportunity for women in the design business to network and learn from one another.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Sunrise View Apartments for $5,500,000

This transaction closed on August 30th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Buyer, Cobra 28 No. 8 LP, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Wtd Development and Construction Names Carl Martinez President of Residential Construction

LAS VEGAS – WTD Development & Construction (WTD), a full-service real estate and general construction company, has named Carl Martinez president of residential construction. Before joining WTD, Martinez was the president of residential construction for Sun West Custom Homes, where he built more than 500 homes ranging in size from 3,000 to 25,000 square feet, including one-off custom homes for celebrities and entrepreneurs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Best Lawyers® 2023 Recognizes De Castroverde Law Group Attorneys

LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group announced recently that two of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers® in the 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.” For the second year in a row, Kimberly Valentin, who specializes in personal injury law, was listed in the “Ones to Watch” list, while Kyle Morishita, an immigration attorney at the firm, was recognized for the first time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

TheOfficeSquad Promotes Talor Clifton to Chief Marketing Officer

Talor Clifton has been promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) position at Las Vegas-based TheOfficeSquad. The company provides full-service business support services, including bookkeeping, executive suites, co-working space, virtual offices and other services to growing enterprises. Clifton started at TheOfficeSquad in 2020 as the company’s first full-time salesperson. In...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

CSN Planetarium to Host International Observe the Moon Night

The worldwide event encourages observation and understanding of science, exploration. Members of the public are invited to join us for International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. The free event will be held at The Dale Etheridge Planetarium on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds New Healthcare Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medic al has added a new healthcare provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Katherine “Kaytee” Ashwell, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Urgent Care location (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24

Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Asian Night Market

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas on October 8th. Celebrating our local Asian & Pacific Islander business as a community. Chloe Hsia with the Asian Community Developmental Council and Melissa Vallo of 702 Macarons join Roqui Theus to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

