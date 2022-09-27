Read full article on original website
Related
nevadabusiness.com
Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada Announces New Board Member Ron Kullman From Toyota Financial Savings Bank
Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is proud to announce the addition of added Ron Kullman to its board of directors. His position as chief risk officer at Toyota Savings Bank and more than 25 years of experience as a financial services executive make him a valuable asset to the nonprofit financial literacy organization’s board.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Donor Network Awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds From City of Las Vegas in Support of ‘End the Wait’ Campaign
Nevada Donor Network Awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funds from City of Las Vegas in Support of ‘End the Wait’ Campaign. LAS VEGAS- (September 27, 2022) – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it was awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Las Vegas. The funding will support its Foundation’s “End the Wait” capital campaign, which is aimed at raising $35 million to launch the Nevada transplant initiative to expand transplantation programs and services in Nevada.
nevadabusiness.com
Ruth Furman to Participate in the Power of Presence Panel Discussion at Project You! Empowering Women in Business Event on October 6th
Ruth Furman, founder of Las Vegas-based ImageWords Communications, will participate in the “Power of Presence” panel discussion at this year’s Project You! Empowering Women in Business celebration on October 6th. The event, held at the Las Vegas Design Center, 495 South Grand Central Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., brings an opportunity for women in the design business to network and learn from one another.
nevadabusiness.com
Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit
Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas PRIDE events celebrating LGBTQ communities to be held in first week of October
Las Vegas PRIDE will be chock full of events during the first week of October, from the annual PRIDE parade to a hike and a pool party.
1 October victim's family honors legacy by giving back to community
Five years after his tragic death, the Quinton Robbins Play It Forward Foundation has donated nearly $100,000 to youth sports.
nevadabusiness.com
Northcap Commercial Arranges Sale of Sunrise View Apartments for $5,500,000
This transaction closed on August 30th, 2022. Northcap Commercial represented the Buyer, Cobra 28 No. 8 LP, on this sale. Northcap is a Las Vegas-based, international real estate company focused on acquisition, brokerage and property management. Founded by John Tippins, the company offers an array of services extending into residential and commercial property management, sales and advisory roles. As a brokerage, Northcap’s team has closed on nearly $3.5 billion in transactions. Northcap is a premier real estate operator that holds the distinction of being named to Forbes Travel Guide. Northcap is also actively involved in their home community with the Downtown Las Vegas Alliance, Fremont Street East Entertainment District, the City of Las Vegas, the UNLV College of Business Board, UNLV Advisory Board and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.
nevadabusiness.com
Wtd Development and Construction Names Carl Martinez President of Residential Construction
LAS VEGAS – WTD Development & Construction (WTD), a full-service real estate and general construction company, has named Carl Martinez president of residential construction. Before joining WTD, Martinez was the president of residential construction for Sun West Custom Homes, where he built more than 500 homes ranging in size from 3,000 to 25,000 square feet, including one-off custom homes for celebrities and entrepreneurs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nevadabusiness.com
Best Lawyers® 2023 Recognizes De Castroverde Law Group Attorneys
LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group announced recently that two of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers® in the 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.” For the second year in a row, Kimberly Valentin, who specializes in personal injury law, was listed in the “Ones to Watch” list, while Kyle Morishita, an immigration attorney at the firm, was recognized for the first time.
nevadabusiness.com
TheOfficeSquad Promotes Talor Clifton to Chief Marketing Officer
Talor Clifton has been promoted to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) position at Las Vegas-based TheOfficeSquad. The company provides full-service business support services, including bookkeeping, executive suites, co-working space, virtual offices and other services to growing enterprises. Clifton started at TheOfficeSquad in 2020 as the company’s first full-time salesperson. In...
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
knpr
Demolitions, rebrandings, sales: Changes aplenty in Las Vegas' casino industry
The last time Station Casinos opened a new property in Las Vegas was 2008, or 14 years ago. And lately, we’ve been hearing about how they are bulldozing three existing properties. That doesn’t mean the locals market for Station properties is going away. In fact, the company wants to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Step2 and Builders Association of Northern Nevada show off renovated homes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - McKenzi Lay is a mother of three and she just completed a 13 week recovery program with Step2. “I did it and I’m living proof that we do recover,” she said with a smile. Lay is just one of the women moving into a...
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
nevadabusiness.com
CSN Planetarium to Host International Observe the Moon Night
The worldwide event encourages observation and understanding of science, exploration. Members of the public are invited to join us for International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. The free event will be held at The Dale Etheridge Planetarium on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus.
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds New Healthcare Provider
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medic al has added a new healthcare provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community:. Katherine “Kaytee” Ashwell, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Rancho Urgent Care location (888 S. Rancho Dr.) and specializes in urgent care.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24
Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
Asian Night Market
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas on October 8th. Celebrating our local Asian & Pacific Islander business as a community. Chloe Hsia with the Asian Community Developmental Council and Melissa Vallo of 702 Macarons join Roqui Theus to tell us more.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Comments / 0