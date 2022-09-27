Read full article on original website
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
This Arkansas coffee shop blends Ukrainian and Italian cultures
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week’s story is one about finding true love, overcoming adversity, and realizing your destiny. Yuliia Kornitska and Bruno Muskaj met while working on a cruise ship and fell in love. Eventually the native Ukranian and Italian would move back home in hopes of opening their dream coffee shop.
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion
SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
Fire breaks out, expected to spread at Camp Robinson
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. during training on a machine gun range at Camp Robinson. During the training, some rounds of ammo landed in the grass and created a spark that started a fire. "At the time it wasn't interfering with training,...
Arkansas principal making reading fun for elementary students
CABOT, Ark. — There's nothing like rocking out to good a song. But, what about a good book?. That's the message one Cabot principal is using to get her students excited about reading!. Carol Skiba is the principal at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot. Once upon a time, standing...
49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022
In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
Arkansas students work together to fight hunger
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
Little Rock City Attorney: Hundreds of documents related to upcoming festival deleted from city computer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's city attorney said he found numerous deleted city documents related to an upcoming festival originally requested under the state's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Arkansas rice industry donates 214,900 lbs. to local foodbank in honor of Rice Month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas rice industry donated more than 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Thursday, September 29. The donation came from seven different mills and will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state.
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
‘Lots of tears.’ I-30 Speedway owner says Saturday will be final race after six-decade run
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock will host its final race Saturday.
Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week
RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
North Little Rock Police searching for man with multiple active warrants
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a wanted suspect. According to reports, 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one for 2nd-degree domestic battery. Police state that Hernandez is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
