ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

This Arkansas coffee shop blends Ukrainian and Italian cultures

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week’s story is one about finding true love, overcoming adversity, and realizing your destiny. Yuliia Kornitska and Bruno Muskaj met while working on a cruise ship and fell in love. Eventually the native Ukranian and Italian would move back home in hopes of opening their dream coffee shop.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Bearden, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion

SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
SEARCY, AR
THV11

Arkansas principal making reading fun for elementary students

CABOT, Ark. — There's nothing like rocking out to good a song. But, what about a good book?. That's the message one Cabot principal is using to get her students excited about reading!. Carol Skiba is the principal at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot. Once upon a time, standing...
CABOT, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Mcgee
Person
David Owen
xpopress.com

49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022

In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
CABOT, AR
THV11

Arkansas students work together to fight hunger

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Lots of kids look forward to field trips, but a group of students in Arkadelphia had an out-of-class experience on Friday that was extra special. They collected food items to stock their school's food pantry, and earned themselves a day at the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypt#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#West Side#Arkansans#Diego Ladino#Moriah Mitchell Whit#Kirby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
clevelandcountyherald.com

Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week

RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
ksgf.com

Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

I-30 Speedway set to close, drivers take last lap

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drivers will soon be taking their final lap at the I-30 Speedway after business owners made the difficult decision to close. Owner Tracey Clay said that though it was a tough decision to make, after 35 years of being open, she has decided to sell the speedway.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy