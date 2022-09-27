ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU names additional captain for Saturday’s rivalry clash with Auburn

LSU has named running Josh Williams the offensive captain for the Tigers’ road game this Saturday against Auburn. Williams joins season-long captains Ali Gaye, B.J. Ojulari and Mike Jones Jr. Williams, listed a 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, is a former walk-on from Houston, Texas. He was placed on scholarship within...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Auburn: Final thoughts and a prediction

LSU likes the progress that its quarterback has made. Auburn is looking for progress from its quarterback. The 2 sets of Tigers meet Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium with identical records of 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK. +1K REWARD & 1K TIER CREDITS. GET THE APP.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

TJ Finley status for LSU game: Report offers details on severity of injury

TJ Finley has battled a shoulder injury for a while, and the Auburn quarterback is reportedly set to miss another game this week when Auburn plays host to LSU. Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss this week’s game against his former team, LSU, Tom Green of AL.com reported. It’s still unclear when he could return to the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin updates status of QBs and Donovan Kaufman ahead of LSU

Bryan Harsin gave his latest update on the quarterbacks at Auburn on Wednesday during the SEC coaches media teleconference. TJ Finley returned to practice on Tuesday, but his status for the LSU game this week is still uncertain. “He was out there yesterday,” Harsin said. “He’s day-to-day. … We’ll see...
BATON ROUGE, LA

