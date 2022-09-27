Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...

HAPPY VALLEY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO