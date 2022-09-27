ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Create A Better World For Aging Adults

If you’re looking for a career in caring for others, “Home Instead” can help train you in giving the proper care to make a difference in other people’s lives. What does a day in the life of a Care Professional look like? Let us SHOW you!
WWEEK

Portland Ranks 48th Among 50 Big Cities for Cops per Capita

City leaders have promised for months to expand Portland’s police force—while struggling to actually do it. Cops have retired or resigned from the force faster than Portland could hire them. As of last week, the Portland Police Bureau had the lowest number of sworn employees since 1989. But...
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture

Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
KGW

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant

PORTLAND, Ore. — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which will generate enough electricity to power a...
theoldmotor.com

1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street

Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
Channel 6000

Day of Giving: Portland Rescue Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW are partnering with Portland Rescue Mission for a special Day of Giving to support its efforts to help thousands of people in our area stay safe, warm and fed during the upcoming holiday season. The latest...
Channel 6000

Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
