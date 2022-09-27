Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
University of Oregon welcomes record-breaking freshman class
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The University of Oregon is breaking its record for the greatest number of incoming students, with a whopping 5,338 freshmen attending the first day of classes. For the past couple of school years, fewer students were enrolling in college classes due to the pandemic. The...
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
KXL
NW Government Doesn’t Understand That Less Cops Means More Criminals
The point seems so obvious, you’d think the leadership of Portland and Seattle would get it. If you cut cops to the bone, you’re gonna get a lot more crime. Both cities were severely short of officers BEFORE the pandemic and BEFORE the death of George Floyd set off a year of riots.
Channel 6000
Create A Better World For Aging Adults
If you’re looking for a career in caring for others, “Home Instead” can help train you in giving the proper care to make a difference in other people’s lives. What does a day in the life of a Care Professional look like? Let us SHOW you!
Jantzen Beach Stanford's follows Cracker Barrel in closing due to safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Stanford's Restaurant and Bar at Jantzen Beach has temporarily closed due to what the restaurant described on social media as safety and security concerns. The move comes about two months after the nearby Cracker Barrel abruptly shuttered, reportedly due to similar safety issues. Stanford's announced the...
WWEEK
Portland Ranks 48th Among 50 Big Cities for Cops per Capita
City leaders have promised for months to expand Portland’s police force—while struggling to actually do it. Cops have retired or resigned from the force faster than Portland could hire them. As of last week, the Portland Police Bureau had the lowest number of sworn employees since 1989. But...
WWEEK
Turning Fish Grease Into Diesel Fuel Could Solve Oregon’s Carbon Problem. Why Are Enviros So Queasy?
At the Quincy Grange Hall near Clatskanie last week, 75 farmers and residents of the lowlands along the Columbia River debated the future of a clean-fuels project that could slash carbon emissions by 7 million metric tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking a million cars off Oregon roads....
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant
PORTLAND, Ore. — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which will generate enough electricity to power a...
Oregon city named best in U.S. for vegans and vegetarians
Raise your Tofurkey sandwiches and toast your glasses of oat milk because Wallethub recently named this Oregon city the best in the country for vegans and vegetarians.
theoldmotor.com
1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street
Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
‘So Help Me Todd,’ new series set in Portland, premiering Thursday
Portland will be basking in the limelight as "So Help Me Todd' premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
Channel 6000
Day of Giving: Portland Rescue Mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW are partnering with Portland Rescue Mission for a special Day of Giving to support its efforts to help thousands of people in our area stay safe, warm and fed during the upcoming holiday season. The latest...
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
