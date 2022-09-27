ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, FL

no name
3d ago

I would like to see the woman? On 2nd Thought never mind I’m making a judgment call just by the looks of him.😂

leesburg-news.com

Grandson charged with stealing grandmother’s car

A 23-year-old Montverde man went to jail for stealing his grandmother’s vehicle, even though it was returned the next day. Dawson Lee Moore was charged with grand theft auto in connection with the theft of a red 2014 Dodge Avenger from the yard of his grandmother’s home on Bay Lake Road in Groveland. The victim reported the vehicle was taken some time between 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
GROVELAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Miguel Matthews, 42, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The victim, Matthews’ ex-girlfriend, reportedly told Gainesville Police Department Officers that Matthews pointed a gun at her and would not let her leave the Pine Ridge apartment. She said she was eventually able to sneak out of the apartment and call the police.
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian

A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
LEESBURG, FL
flaglerlive.com

Toddler’s Father Faces Kidnapping Charge After Fleeing with Child; He Is Tased and Bitten in Arrest

Brandon Leohner, a 27-year-old resident of 20 Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, was arrested Tuesday on charges of kidnapping after taking the toddler he has in common with his girlfriend and driving off against his girlfriend’s wish. He drove recklessly through Palm Coast, with the child unsecured on his lap, and was arrested after a violent encounter with deputies and a police dog at McDonald’s on State Road 100.
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp

A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL
fox4now.com

Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian

A 72-year-old man died while trying to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian barrelled across Florida Thursday morning. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, said the victim's wife contacted authorities after her husband did not return to the house. Deputies said they found the man's flashlight upon arriving, then...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs

Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford

Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
OXFORD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested on drug charges at Walmart in The Villages

A 24-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested on drug charges after the car she was riding in was pulled over in The Villages. Ty-Jayzha Sweeting, of 2200 Mispah Ave., was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweeting was a back-seat passenger in a silver Nissan that a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed had a tag number that was not registered to a vehicle and had been relinquished to the state.

