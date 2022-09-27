Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Launches On October 20
After several months of early access development, roguelike shoot-'em-up Vampire Survivors will launch as a complete game on October 20. The v1.0 edition will introduce minor tweaks in balancing items to try to make them more useful, new achievements will be added, and several existing achievements will receive different unlock conditions for anyone who hasn't acquired them yet.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
The PS Plus free games lineup for October 2022 has been announced, and PlayStation is bringing the heat--and it's also the first time in around a year that we haven't gotten the games leaked ahead of time. Next month beginning October 4, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can get Hot Wheels Unleashed, Superhot, and Injustice 2.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Gamespot
Check Out This Awesome Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal
Although Nintendo Switch launched way back in 2017, the popular console hardly ever sees a worthwhile discount. That’s not the case today, however, as you’ll find a bundle that includes a Switch console and headset for just $270, down from its usual price of $350. Even if you don't care about the headset-- you might have a nicer one already, you're still saving $30 off the list price of a brand-new console.
Gamespot
Shenmue Anime Series Canceled
Shenmue: The Animation, Adult Swim's co-production Shenmue anime with Crunchyroll, has been canceled. Season 2 was reportedly already in the works before the cancellation, and the news was shared Wednesday via Twitter by Jason DeMarco, the senior vice president of action and anime programming for Warner Discovery. The anime adapting...
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Discounted Consoles, Exclusive Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There are a ton of great deals on Nintendo Switch games right now, including some notable discounts on exclusives and a few of the best Switch games around. Whether you're looking for a zany party game or a single-player epic, we think you'll find at least one deal on this list you're interested in.
Gamespot
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
Gamespot
Sega's First Blockchain Game Is On The Way
Sega's first blockchain game has been announced, though it's being developed by Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo. Double Jump Tokyo announced the news earlier this week, where it shared in a Medium post that the game would be based on the Sangokushi Taisen series, a real-time strategy game predominantly played on arcades in Japan that uses real, physical cards to play with.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
Gamespot
A Streamer Is Playing Trombone Champ With An Actual Trombone
Indie rhythm game Trombone Champ has become something of a viral hit since it released earlier this month, plumbing the rich comedic potential of the iconic brass instrument. While the developers currently recommend playing with a mouse and keyboard while controller support is being ironed out, one resourceful streamer has already figured out how to play with the ideal controller--an actual trombone.
Gamespot
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Gamespot
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Debuts Mind-Bending New Subtitled Promo
Warner Bros. Japan Anime has released the first English subtitled trailer for Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. The breakout anime adapting the manga comes to Hulu on October 5. The anime was a breakout hit when it debuted in 2016, with its winning fanfare and easy-to-love hero, and truly inspired strange supernatural focus. Like the manga before it, the anime sees Shigeo Kageyama, nicknamed Mob, attempting to live a normal high school life when he's secretly one of the most powerful espers in the world. (Mob also works part-time for Reigen, the self-proclaimed "Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century" who is a fraudster but the only one Mob can truly be himself around.) Shigeo is so strong that he has to keep his emotions in check or risk losing control of his psychic powers. There's still time to catch up on the first two seasons on Crunchyroll before October 5, but if you just need a quick refresher before checking out the new trailer below, the show's official Twitter has also shared a quick video looking back at Seasons 1 and 2.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Gamespot
Hazelnut Hex
Gamespot
You Can Play All Apex Legends Mobile Characters For Free This Weekend
Apex Legends Mobile's next battle pass, Aftershow, goes live next week, and the game's developers have a special surprise for players this weekend. Normally, the last week of a season sees events winding down as devs prepare to deploy the new update, but this is not the case with Apex Mobile, which currently has two active in-game events for players to participate in as they wait for the new season to arrive.
Gamespot
Halo 3: 10 Things You Never Knew
It was Halo 3's anniversary last week, but as popular as the game is, there's probably a few things you don't know about it. So thankfully GameSpot has a video covering 10 things you never knew about Halo 3.. The original Halo featured a poster of a cat called Jonesy...
Gamespot
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
