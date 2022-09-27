Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
Proving everyday that votes have consequences. Bidenomics and Liberal Progressive Democrat Ideology and Agendas have Destroyed the Best Economy in 25 years. All because of Mean Tweets.
Reply(59)
201
Michael Griffin
3d ago
why? they don't work. every time I go to my Bank of America there's only about two people there and we stand in line for 40 minutes. this all started at covid and never ended. everybody doesn't like to work
Reply(23)
83
Same Ole
3d ago
Tough 🤷🏿♀️. 81 Million people decided that they would rather have a bad economy and poverty over mean tweets. You better learn to love standing in bread lines.
Reply(10)
113
Related
Social Security increase: Exact amount to be decided next month, with up to $159 possible
Retirees could see a substantial cost-of-living adjustment in their Social Security benefits next year.
Wells Fargo is in Trouble Yet Again
The workforce gender gap has been a fight since well back into the 1800’s and continues to be fought today. Many people don't think that it exists, and those who are still out there fighting are referred to as feminist. Some consider feminism to be a derogatory word, but that's the reality.
After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter's inflation rate. For...
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions
Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just seven days away
Maryland residents have one week to claim a student loan debt relief tax credit of up to $1,000.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Comments / 329