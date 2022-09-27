ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 329

TSmith
3d ago

Proving everyday that votes have consequences. Bidenomics and Liberal Progressive Democrat Ideology and Agendas have Destroyed the Best Economy in 25 years. All because of Mean Tweets.

Reply(59)
201
Michael Griffin
3d ago

why? they don't work. every time I go to my Bank of America there's only about two people there and we stand in line for 40 minutes. this all started at covid and never ended. everybody doesn't like to work

Reply(23)
83
Same Ole
3d ago

Tough 🤷🏿‍♀️. 81 Million people decided that they would rather have a bad economy and poverty over mean tweets. You better learn to love standing in bread lines.

Reply(10)
113
Related
TheStreet

Wells Fargo is in Trouble Yet Again

The workforce gender gap has been a fight since well back into the 1800’s and continues to be fought today. Many people don't think that it exists, and those who are still out there fighting are referred to as feminist. Some consider feminism to be a derogatory word, but that's the reality.
BUSINESS
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Food Prices#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Fox Business#The Labor Department#The Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy