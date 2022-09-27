If you need a new Xbox Series X|S controller, a new eBay deal can save you some cash and net you a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for Series X|S. The wireless controller is discounted to $56, which is a small discount off of retailer price. The free game is what makes this one of the best Xbox controller deals we've seen this year, but it's worth noting that this same deal was available for only $48 the other week (the price quickly jumped).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO