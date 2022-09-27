Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Y&R Spoilers For The Week October 3: Blasts From the Past ReturnSoap HubGenoa City, WI
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, ILChicago Food KingGrayslake, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
ourchanginglives.com
Couples Time In St. Charles
While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Lurie Children’s Hospital chooses Schaumburg for out-patient center
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Lurie Children’s Hospital has chosen Schaumburg for its next out-patient center and has asked for state approval. The $56 million facility would replace Lurie’s out-patient locations in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, and Huntley. The planned 70,000-square-foot facility would be located at 3 Hillcrest Blvd. If approved, construction would begin in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2025.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
wgnradio.com
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
Where Can I Find Some Homeless Encampments in Chicago?
I am looking for current homeless encampments in the city for the purpose of delivering food (and warm clothing) this weekend during the day. I have volunteered with area nonprofits and shelters providing hot meal services and clothing drives in the past. Within the last year, some services have been eliminated.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Oktoberfest takes over Long Grove this weekend
Buffalo Creek Brewing is going all out this weekend to celebrate Oktoberfest with polka bands, authentic fare and, oh yeah, beer.
Elgin’s Red Poppy Bistro Looks to Relocate to Nearby City
Owners claim the city government has made it impossible for them to succeed
Senior dog gets a major transformation
Meet Linguine! He is a 10-year-old, 10-pound Maltese mix who has gone through quite a transformation. Linguine was found as a stray with matted hair and suffering from dental disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake County pol says he went too far in calling League of Women Voters 'hags'
A Lake County Board member says he’ll apologize to the local chapter of the League of Women Voters for what he called his off-color remarks.
WIFR
Winnebago Animal Shelter to offer reduced adoption fees this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is opening their doors for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Saturday, October 1 through October 8. Adoption fees for dogs and kittens will be $25, and cats will be just $10 to...
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Baby born on side of I-55 near Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jostes says his department and the Plainfield Fire Department responded to a call of a woman going into labor on the side of the northbound Stevenson. The husband had pulled over.
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
Comments / 0