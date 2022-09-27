Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville unanimous No. 1
The Pikeville Panthers solidified their choice as the No. 1 ranked team in the latest Mountain Top Sports Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville cruised past highly touted Lexington Christian for a third straight win, routing the Eagles, 60-21. The Panthers are followed by Johnson Central (3-2) at...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tug Valley falls at Hurley
Tug Valley’s offense was slowed down by Hurley (Va.) as the Panthers fell 20-13 at the Cliff on Friday night. The loss snapped a four-game losing streak for Tug, now 4-1. Bryson Elia returned a kickoff back 81 yards for a score and Hubert Marcum hauled in a touchdown pass for another score. Elia finished with 71 yards on 13 carries. Marcum had two catches for 41 yards.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scott pulls away late, upends Chapmanville
Chapmanville closed to within one score before Scott pulled away late, beating the Tigers, 39-19, in a game played at Skyhawk Stadium in Madison on Friday night. The loss was the second straight for the Tigers, now 3-2. Running back Kohl Farmer ran for 126 yards and a touchdown while...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Man crushes Wyoming East
Man ran out to a big halftime lead against Wyoming East and the Hillbillies went on to earn a 49-8 road win on Friday night. Running back Dustin Baisden rushed 11 times for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hillbillies improved to 4-1. Jim Green added 77 yards on just four carries and two rushing scores. He returned a late fourth-quarter kickoff 71 yards for another.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UK’s Blue/White game coming to Pikeville
Wildcats will hold their annual intrasquad scrimmage at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. As part of the University of Kentucky’s commitment to the people of the Commonwealth, the UK men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Ian likely brings rain to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ian will dump back out over the Atlantic Ocean and then turn inland. It heads for us this weekend!. It’ll be another typical chilly day in the Commonwealth. Most of us will reach the mid to upper-60s for highs. We should be in the 70s, so our run below normal holds on with plenty of sunshine.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony
A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
Florida woman temporarily calling Ky. home to escape Hurricane Ian’s wrath
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than two and a half million Floridians are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian barrels towards the Florida Gulf coast. Floridian Jan Sprenger is temporarily calling Kentucky home this week while the Sunshine State awaits Ian’s wrath. “My daughter from Colorado called and said,...
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Crews respond to Pike County, Ky., crash involving school bus
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Pike County, Kentucky. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. along West Russell Street in the Elkhorn City area, emergency officials said. No students were on the bus at the time...
Eastern Ky. man dies in car crash, coroner says
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash that happened Monday. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office told WYMT the crash happened on US 23 at the red light near Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The coroner confirmed a man from Prestonsburg died in the...
