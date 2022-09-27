ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Unfiltered: Dress codes becoming more frequent for fans at games

By Gentry Estes, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered, the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports.

For a clear example of Kentucky's growing football respect, just look at what's happening in Oxford this weekend.

Ole Miss is going really big for Saturday's game between the unbeaten Rebels, ranked No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll , and the unbeaten Wildcats, ranked eighth.

Back in July, the school announced plans to "Stripe Out" Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for this game, meaning Ole Miss fans are instructed to wear navy blue or red, depending on where they'll be sitting.

It's an initiative so intricate that it has its own website that is searchable by section. (Those who are sitting in section B will wear red, and so on.)

Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, they've announced Arkansas' first-ever "Red Out" to welcome Alabama for Saturday's game. I could mention that Razorbacks red isn't all that distinct from crimson. But, hey, why not? Go for it, Arkansas.

This trend of assigning a dress code to fans based on seats and games appears to be gaining popularity, though it isn't new. Tennessee has been at forefront for a while now, and the results can be striking. Take, for example, the picturesque checkerboard setup at Neyland Stadium this past weekend against Florida.

But beyond this weekend, the schedule on Ole Miss' offical site actually lists instructions for what to wear to each game, home or away. Attending fans are asked to wear red for the Rebels' Oct. 8 game at Vanderbilt, powder blue at home against Auburn on Oct. 15 and then navy blue for later road games at Texas A&M and Arkansas.

Oh, and the Rebels' players will be wearing a special helmet "showcasing a custom color scheme" this weekend against the Wildcats.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SEC Unfiltered: Dress codes becoming more frequent for fans at games

LEXINGTON, KY
