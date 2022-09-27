Read full article on original website
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
Five Arkansas billionaires on Forbes list of wealthiest Americans for 2022
The annual Forbes 400 list is out for 2022, with five Arkansans ranking among the wealthiest people in the United States.
Kait 8
Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
SWEPCO rates to go up in October
ARKANSAS, USA — SWEPCO customers could be facing a higher energy bill this October. SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate with the Arkansas Public Service Commission on Sept. 21. This means customers can expect an increase in their energy bill of up to $12.05...
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
ualrpublicradio.org
Group looks for solutions to lack of healthy food options in Arkansas
A group created by Gov. Asa Hutchinson is working to come up with recommendations on how to address the problem of “food deserts” in Arkansas. That’s the term for areas without grocery stores or fresh produce. An analysis of federal data by the Arkansas Center for Health...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
5newsonline.com
More than 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas, state says
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
UAMS receives $5 million grant to help reduce disparities in maternal and infant health
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' five-year grant was given to improve and develop maternal and infant care throughout Arkansas. According to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), roughly 700 women die each year during pregnancy or in the year after. Arkansas...
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Drought worsens across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state. Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
swark.today
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
KATV
New study: Recent research shows Arkansas has 4th highest rate of violent crimes in U.S.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New research on violent crimes in the U.S. revealed that Arkansas ranks number four on the list. According to criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, the research was conducted on the latest FBI crime data to reveal the state with the most reported violent crimes per 100,000 people.
swark.today
SWEPCO announces interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (September 27, 2022) – Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers to help recover higher-than-expected fuel costs during the summer months. SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate on Sept....
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
kuaf.com
Advocates For and Against Legal, Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansas voters will decide if recreational marijuana can be legal in November. Roby Brock, on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, seeks opinions of support and opposition.
